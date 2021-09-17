No. 1 Red Devils blank Lions for 49th straight win

Brodie Hicks and Brayden Williams each rushed for two touchdowns as the top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils cruised past the Brindlee Mountain Lions 56-0 for their 49th straight win at Paul Benefield Stadium on Thursday night.
Fyffe improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 7 competition, while also notching 62 consecutive regular-season victories and 42 region wins in a row.
The Red Devils compiled 333 yards of offense, including 290 yards from their run game, while defending winless Brindlee Mountain to minus-7 yards of offense (minus-47 yards rushing).
Williams led Fyffe’s run game with 90 yards rushing on four carries, and Hicks ran three times for 36 yards.
Brindlee Mountain (0-4, 0-3) made it across midfield for the first time after a special teams play set up the offense inside Fyffe’s 40-yard line with 4 minutes to play until halftime. A sack forced the Lions to punt and Fyffe took a 49-0 lead into the break.
Hicks ran for scores of 10 and 20 yards in the first quarter, Kyle Dukes added an 11-yard scoring run and Logan Anderson rushed for a 5-yard touchdown during the frame.
Aubrey Baker ran in from 4 yards out at the 9:39 mark of the second period, before Williams capped another quick drive with a 24-yard score, pushing it to 42-0 with 7:04 remaining.
Simon Hicks intercepted a pass at the Lions’ 38 and Williams ran in his second score of the night, a 24-yarder, two plays later.
Yahir Balcazar made all six of his extra-point kick attempts for Fyffe, and Jesse Martin made both of his PAT kick attempts.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Red Devils Caleb Mitchell capped a drive with a 2-yard scoring run with 4:08 to play in regulation.
The Red Devils are scheduled for a bye week before returning to action against region rival Plainview on Oct. 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Paul Benefield Stadium.
