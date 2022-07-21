Dalton Gray had two options to continue his baseball career.
The Fort Payne High School graduate could walk on at Central Alabama Community College and join longtime friend and teammate Macks Bishop, or walk on at Southern Union State Community College.
After letting the options marinate, Gray chose the former.
“With it being an important decision for my future these next two years, I sat down and talked it out with my family,” said Gray, who plans to pursue a career in sports broadcasting. “I wanted to go somewhere that I felt like the coaching staff believed in me, and I thought that going to (CACC), the coaches would invest in me more as a player.”
Gray became the third baseball player from Fort Payne’s Class of 2022 to accept a walk-on role this summer. Bishop and fellow senior Cooper Harcrow made their respective decisions earlier this month. While Bishop decided to join CACC in Alexander City, Ala., Harcrow chose a walk-on role at Shorter University in Rome, Ga.
Gray thanked God for the blessing to continue his baseball career and his family, friends and Fort Payne head coach Eric Varnadore for their constant support.
As friends and fellow pitchers, Gray and Bishop will continue to play for the same team, a special circumstance for both of them.
“We didn’t just play high school baseball together, we’ve been playing together since third, fourth grade in travel ball, playing all over Alabama,” Gray said. “We continued when we each made the junior high team and the high school team, so it’s really a blessing to continue playing with him on the college level. Not many people get to play with their best friend on the next level after high school.”
Added Bishop, “It feels great to have one of my best friends be one of my teammates at the collegiate level. I think it will be amazing for both of us to know that we will have each other’s backs down there to push each other to be the best baseball players we can be.
“I’m glad he chose CACC, because I think it is going to be a good decision not just for him but for the both of us.”
Gray and Bishop each found themselves in a pitcher-only role at Fort Payne. Varnadore said it takes a special kind of person at the high school level to be able to really embrace that role and be successful in it.
“They knew that they would get to participate once in about every three or four games, so they made sure that they made the most of it when it was their time to pitch,” Varnadore said. “On the days that they weren’t scheduled to pitch, they still showed up with excitement and energy and were very supportive of their teammates.”
At CACC, Gray and Bishop will be coached by Larry Thomas and compete in the Alabama Community College Conference. The CACC Trojans finished the 2021-22 season with a 24-31 overall record and a 12-20 mark in conference play.
ATHLETE Q&A WITH FORT PAYNE’S DALTON GRAY
Q: What’s the most memorable pitching performance of your high school career?
A: “In my junior year, I believe it was the day before my birthday, we hadn’t won the area championship in nearly a decade. We had to sweep Scottsboro to sweep the area championship. It was kind of all or nothing for us. In Game 1, we played Scottsboro at home and I pitched into the seventh inning and we won 3-1. I think I had a one-run game or one-hit game with eight or nine strikeouts. …It was one of those games that will always have a place in my heart.”
Q: Who is a baseball player you’ve admired growing up?
A: “Craig Kimbrel. I was a big fan of his when he was playing with the Braves. One thing that really motivates me about him is whenever he finished his senior year of high school, he was a walk-on at Wallace State in Hanceville, throwing 82-85 miles per hour. Like five years later, he was playing in the big leagues with the Braves. If you have a dream, you can make it happen.”
Q: What is your favorite pitch to deliver in a game?
A: “For sure, the 0-2 or 1-2 count curveball.”
Q: What is your go-to restaurant?
A: “Chick-fil-A or Taco Bell.”
Q: What movie can you watch over and over again?
A: “‘The Last Dance,’ the Michael Jordan documentary.”
