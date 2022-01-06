Fort Payne rolls past North Jackson on road

Fort Payne’s Brylan Gray handles the ball in transition against North Jackson in Stevenson on Tuesday night.

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

Lydia Crane scored a game-high 18 points and Brylan Gray and Graidin Haas added 15 points apiece as Fort Payne rolled past North Jackson 63-28 in Stevenson on Tuesday night.

Behind a strong start, the Wildcats powered their way to a 32-15 halftime lead and outscoring the Chiefs 31-13 the rest of the way.

Tyra Smith led North Jackson with seven points and Arielle Haynes had six points.

