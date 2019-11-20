STEVENSON — When the Fort Payne girls turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, it became too much for North Jackson to handle.
Kylie Neil scored a game-high 15 points, Isabelle Goggans added 13 points and Logan Neil chipped in 11 assists and nine steals as the Wildcats pulled away from the Chiefs for a 61-35 win in their season-opener Tuesday night.
Fort Payne (1-0) created defensive traps and forced North Jackson (0-2) into turnovers in the fourth. The Wildcats made the most of their chances with transition layups, turning a 37-27 lead at the start of the period into a massive 24-8 run that put the game out of reach.
“The layups really got us on a roll,” Wildcats coach Steve Sparks said.
Logan Neil found Kylie Neil in transition for a layup to give the Wildcats a 40-27 advantage with 7 minutes remaining. Mattie Prewett rebounded her second missed free throw and cashed in a layup to extend the lead to 46-29 with 5 minutes to play. Kiuna Johnson, who finished with nine points, assisted Goggans with a layup to make it 53-32 with 4 minutes left.
Fort Payne was sent to the foul line 37 times, making 18 of its attempts.
“You’re not going to win close basketball games and you’re not going to beat a good team shooting 49 percent from the free-throw line,” Sparks said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to work on free throws and continue to see some improvement there this season.”
The game remained close throughout the first half, with the Chiefs maintaining a 16-9 advantage entering the second period. Arielle Haynes made back-to-back jumpers to put North Jackson ahead 13-5 with 2:30 left in the opening period, and Sarah Morgan drilled a 3-pointer to end the frame.
A 3-pointer from Goggans gave Fort Payne its first lead of the second period at 17-16. A free throw from Prewett tied things at 18 with 2:17 to play in the half, and Harleigh Sullivan made a pair of free throws to put the Wildcats in front at 22-18 with 1:13 left.
Morgan’s layup in the final seconds led to the halftime tie.
Brylan Gray scored in the paint to give Fort Payne a 28-25 advantage midway through the third, before Johnson added a driving layup with 1:14 remaining to extend the lead to 33-27. Kylie Neil found Johnson for a fast-break layup with 11.7 left. Johnson was fouled on the shot and converted the 3-point play to make it 36-27.
“In the second half, I thought we really settled in a bit and got the first-game jitters under control and improved, made some better passes, made some better shots we didn’t in the first half,” Sparks said.
The Chiefs attempted just nine shots from the foul line and made four of them.
North Jackson 79, Fort Payne boys 66
Jake Hendricks scored 23 points and Lane White finished with 21 points in the Fort Payne boys’ 79-66 loss at North Jackson in the second game of Tuesday night’s varsity doubleheader.
With the game knotted at 56 heading into the final period, the Chiefs (2-0) used a 6-0 run to take a 68-56 lead with 5 minutes left. Tyrus Johnson made a shot in the paint and added a layup off a steal, following a pair of made free throws. Johnson scored on an outlet pass before Fort Payne (0-1) responded with two free throws from Hendricks.
“Once we had a hard time scoring, it really seemed to slow us down on offense. We couldn’t really break through,” Fort Payne’s first-year head coach Michael Banks said.
Layups from Eli Gill and Carter Gass propelled North Jackson into a 72-59 lead with 3 minutes left.
Jackson led the Chiefs with 24 points, Gill scored 17 points, Gass had 13 and Zeke Ballard added nine.
The Wildcats got off to the fast-paced start they wanted. White hit a pair of 3s, Hendricks scored a layup off a stolen pass and Eli Kirby made a follow-up shot to put Fort Payne in front at 14-6.
“We were playing hard, playing fast,” Banks said.
White capped a fast break with a dunk to ignite the Fort Payne faithful and extend the lead to 19-14 with 2:30 to play in the first period. Kevin Hightower sank a pair of free throws and Hendricks added a jumper to put the Wildcats on top 25-19 at the end of the frame.
Gill made North Jackson’s side roar after flushing a fast-break dunk with 5:25 to play until halftime. He was fouled on the dunk but missed the ensuing free-throw opportunity, and Fort Payne held a narrow 29-26 lead.
The Chiefs missed chances to score from the foul line in the half, shooting 6 of 18.
“First half, I felt like we moved the ball well, we got layups,” Banks said. “We got in a little foul trouble near the end of the first half.”
Fort Payne’s Will Cathey made a layup in the final minute and the Wildcats took a 40-32 halftime advantage.
The Chiefs made 5 of 6 free-throw chances to start the third, but missed a free-throw try after Banks was given a technical foul for voicing his disagreement with a turnover call with 3 minutes left in the period.
“We have to stay out of foul trouble, can’t lose our cool — me included — and keep battling,” Banks said.
Trevor Anderson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 46 with 2:45 left, and Gill followed with a 3 to put the Chiefs ahead for the first time.
Hightower set up White for a dunk with 3.3 remaining in the third, giving the Wildcats a 56-54 edge, before North Jackson scored on a tip-in at the buzzer to tie it leading into the fourth.
The shots stopped falling for Fort Payne in the fourth and the Chiefs took advantage of the momentum swing.
“We have to figure out a way to make plays and score when momentum is in the other team’s favor,” Banks said.
Most of Fort Payne’s boys had only been together for three days of work before the season-opener. Banks said that short window of time to get into basketball shape may have played a role down the stretch.
“We ran out of gas at the end and couldn’t finish,” the coach said.
Up next: Fort Payne visits White Plains at 6 p.m. Friday.
