Lane White led Fort Payne with 25 points and Bryson Richey had nine points in an 80-71 loss at rival Scottsboro on Friday night.
Fort Payne (8-9) trailed 49-40 at the end of the third quarter, adding a 29-point final period. Scottsboro produced a strong final frame, as well, pouring in 31 points to maintain the scoring gap and seal the Class 6A, Area 15 win.
Scottsboro led 31-28 at intermission.
Jordan Davis paced Scottsboro with 25 points and BJ Harris and Tyson Sexton each scored 17 points.
Plainview 76, Madison Academy 52:
Cole Millican scored a game-high 34 points, Jonah Williams added 20 points with five rebounds and the Plainview Bears romped past the Madison Academy Mustangs 76-52 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday.
The Bears improved to 21-3 in their final contest before this week’s DeKalb County Tournament.
Plainview outscored the Mustangs 26-11 in the second quarter and gained control with a 45-28 halftime lead, extending it to 59-37 by restricting Madison Academy to nine third-quarter points.
Millican and Williams both had highly efficient shooting performances in helping Plainview score the win. Millican shot 80% (12 of 15) from the field and Williams went 8 of 13 (62%) from the floor.
Dylan Haymon scored nine points with six rebounds for the Bears and Levi Brown hauled in seven rebounds.
On Friday night, Haymon finished with 21 points, Millican added 15 and Williams 12 in Plainview’s 54-39 victory against Westminster Christian.
Haymon shot 80% (8 of 10) from the field, including 60% (3 of 5) from 3-point range for the Bears.
Plainview turned a 32-21 halftime advantage into a 48-30 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Douglas 53, Crossville 28:
Quentin Chapman had nine points and Tyler Cox and Landin Cox each scored seven points as the Crossville Lions fell 53-28 to the Douglas Eagles in a 5A, Area 13 contest in Douglas on Friday night.
The Eagles led 23-13 at intermission and 42-22 by the end of the third.
Yael Lucas Mendoza led Douglas with 18 points and Raygan Edmonds added 11 points.
Fyffe 64, Asbury 28:
Xavier Works and Micah Johnson scored 14 points apiece and the Fyffe Red Devils rolled past the Asbury Rams 64-28 in a 3A, Area 14 victory at Mike Cochran Gymnasium in Fyffe on Friday night.
The Red Devils (13-4) used a strong defensive performance along with a balanced offensive effort to claim the win.
Parker Godwin scored nine points, Brody Dalton had nine points and seven rebounds, Tate Goolesby finished with eight points and Luc Jones had seven points for Fyffe. Works chipped in seven rebounds.
Zach Adams finished with eight points and Matt Wilson added seven points for the Rams (9-10).
Fyffe raced to a 23-8 lead heading into the second period and led 33-15 at halftime.
