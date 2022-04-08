Fyffe’s Balcazar throws perfect game

Yahir Balcazar threw a perfect game while striking out 12 batters in Fyffe’s 14-0 rout of Woodville on Thursday.
Will Stephens doubled on three hits with an RBI and a run scored, Jake Wooden doubled with two RBIs and three runs scored and Balcazar chipped in two runs on two hits, as the Red Devils improved to 10-10. Blake Dobbins plated two runs on one hit with two RBIs, Trenton Rowell drove in two runs on two hits and scored a run and Bentley Coffee and Levi O’Connor plated two runs apiece.
Fyffe pushed across seven runs in the first inning and six in the second inning, before adding another in the third.
Section 5, Ider 4:
Peyton Hood tripled and struck out 11 in Ider’s Game 3 loss to Class 2A, Area 15 foe Section on Thursday.
The Lions’ win earned them the area championship and home-field advantage for a first-round state playoffs series following the conclusion of the best-of-three series vs. Ider (17-7).
In the series finale, Hood tossed a complete game for the Hornets. He walked one and surrendered five runs (three earned) on six hits.
Layne White drove in a run on two hits, as Ider was limited to four hits.
Jacob Stringer doubled on two hits with an RBI for Section. Drake McCutchen had two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Logan Patterson plated two runs with an RBI on one hit and Braden Arndt and Dillan Pope each scored a run.
McCutchen sat eight and walked one while giving up four hits and runs in 4 2/3 innings. Pope struck out three, walked none and allowed no hits or runs in relief.
White was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Hornets in a 10-9 loss in Game 2. White had a double, Branson Durham doubled twice on two hits with an RBI, Keegan Whitaker plated a run on two hits and Hood scored twice with an RBI.
Ider finished with 10 hits to Section’s 13.
Whitaker took the loss in four innings, allowing eight hits for six earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks.
Stringer retired nine and walked two while surrendering seven runs on eight hits in five innings for the Lions.
Blake Henry doubled twice on three hits and plated two runs with an RBI. McCutchen doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, and Pope drove in three runs on two hits.
In Tuesday’s Game 1, Andrew Blevins batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Hornets’ 5-2 victory at Fort Payne High School. Hayden Jackson doubled and drove in a run, as the game was relocated to Fort Payne’s new turf field due to rainy conditions.
Cody Tinker tossed 2 2/3 innings in the win on the mound in relief. He surrendered three hits for one run with three strikeouts and no walks. Hood retired five, walked none and allowed one run on two hits in the start.
Boaz 13, Crossville 0:
Jesus Garcia recorded Crossville’s only hit in a five-inning loss at 5A, Area 13 rival Boaz on Thursday.
Kolby Causey pitched a complete game for the Lions (2-14). He surrendered 10 hits for seven earned runs, struck out three and walked two.
Tyler Pierce picked up the win on the mound for the Pirates, retiring eight batters, allowing no walks and one hit.
Boaz’s Lucas Zatarian drove in three runs with a double on two hits and two runs scored. Bo Hester doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Kylan Hornbuckle, Daniel Posey and Davis Kilpatrick each recorded a double.
Plainview 15, Sylvania 0:
Plainview’s Noah White recorded 13 strikeouts and walked one while surrendering two hits in a complete-game shutout of Sylvania in Game 1 of a 3A, Area 14 best-of-three series Thursday.
The Bears (18-5) plated five runs in the opening inning and poured in 10 additional runs in the seventh inning, scattering 14 hits.
Sam Crowell drove in three runs on three hits and scored two runs, Braden Haymon plated two runs with a double on two hits with three RBIs and Ethan Williams drove in three runs on two hits with two runs scored. Levi Brown scored two runs on two hits with an RBI and Connor Davis plated a run on two hits, as Austin Anderson scored two runs and White doubled with an RBI.
Josh Scott and Brant Kittle registered Sylvania’s hits, respectively.
Gavin Chambers gave up five hits and runs while delivering four strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 innings for the Rams (6-10).
Valley Head 17, Skyline 5:
Noah Hulgan retired 10 and walked three while allowing two runs and no hits in four innings, as Valley Head swept Skyline with a 17-5 win in Game 2 of a 1A, Area 15 best-of-three series Thursday.
Braden Busby doubled, scored a run and drove in three runs for the Tigers. Eian Bain and Hulgan each scored two runs on two hits with two RBIs, Gavin Bain scored a run on two hits with two RBIs and Mason Vest, Nate Bain and Brandon Vasquez scored two runs apiece, as Dalton Reed plated three runs with an RBI.
Gavin Bain surrendered three hits and runs while striking out two and walking one in relief.
Skyline’s Chase Bickers gave up 10 hits on six hits with six walks and one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning, taking the loss.
Bryant Kennamer and Gabe Waldrop each doubled for the Vikings.
In Thursday’s Game 1, Gentry Grisham doubled and drove in six runs on two hits with a run scored, and the Tigers collected 16 hits en route to a 19-9 blowout victory.
Eian Bain doubled and plated six runs on three hits, and Hulgan recorded four RBIs, scattered two hits and scored a run. Reed drove in three runs on two hits, Vasquez plated two runs on two hits, Vest scored three runs on two hits with an RBI, Keller Sweeney scored a run on two hits with an RBI and Gavin Bain plated two runs while Nate Bain scored three.
Sweeney sat six and walked three as he allowed nine runs on five hits in four innings of the win for Valley Head. Eian Bain struck out three, walked one and gave up no hits or runs in three innings of relief.
Waldrop surrendered 11 runs on 10 hits, retired seven and walked three in 3 2/3 innings of the loss.
At the plate for the Vikings, Waldrop hit a double on two hits and plated three runs. Daniel Olinger plated three runs on two hits with two RBIs, and Kennamer scored two runs with an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.