Boys soccer coaches representing DeKalb County Schools voted on this season’s All-DeKalb County team last week.
Crossville had six boys named to the team, including sophomore midfielder Kevin Rios, who earned the county’s player of the year honor.
Other Crossville players represented on the team included senior forward Julio Garcia, junior forward Anthony Lucas, sophomore midfielder Rodolfo Balcazar and senior defender Uriel Carreno.
Collinsville had four seniors on the list. Forward Jason Perez and midfielder Cesar Sanchez represented the Panthers. Senior goalkeeper Luis Reyes earned all-county recognition and freshman midfielder Brandon Ayala was the lone freshman voted onto the 12-man team.
Rafael Munguia, a senior midfielder, represented Sylvania on the all-county list. He was joined by teammate Andrew Gibson, a sophomore defender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.