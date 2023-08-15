After playing against each other in a fall jamboree in Sylvania last year, AHSAA Class 3A’s eighth-ranked Sylvania travels to Stevenson to play North Jackson and North Sand Mountain, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams are coming off a season in which they appeared in the state semifinal round of the state playoffs, falling to eventual state runner-up Piedmont 55-22. They closed with a 10-2 overall record, including a 5-2 mark in region play.
Tyler Vann begins his third season leading the Sylvania program.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Sylvania is 0-2 in regular-season meetings against North Jackson, while the Rams hold a 22-10 record against NSM.
North Jackson, of 4A Region 8, and NSM, of 2A Region 7, are both unranked.
The Chiefs, coached by Joe Hollis Jr. in his third year, went 2-8 overall and 0-5 in region play in 2022, missing the postseason.
Last season, the Bison finished 4-7 overall and 4-3 in region competition. The team earned the region’s No. 4 seed for the playoffs and lost to Lexington 49-14 in the first round. NSM is coached by Keith Kirby in his eighth year.
Plainview Bears at Douglas Eagles —
It’s a dress rehearsal for two teams that missed the state postseason in 2022.
The Bears visit Douglas for a fall jamboree at Arthur Jarvis Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Douglas, coached by Brandon Lyles for a third season, missed out on the AHSAA Class 5A state playoffs last season after finishing in Region 7’s fifth spot. The Eagles closed with a 6-4 overall record and a 2-4 record against region opponents.
The Bears are 12-3 all-time against Douglas in regular-season contests, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Head coach Dale Pruitt helms the Plainview program for a second year. In 2022, the Bears dropped their first three games before finishing at 4-6 overall and 3-4 in 3A Region 6.
Russell Christian Academy Warriors (Miss.) at Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles —
The Eagles open the 2023 season with a home game against six-time ACAA state champion Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) at 7 p.m. Friday at Field of Dreams in Rainsville.
Cornerstone is guided by first-year head coach Jared Adams, who served as an assistant coach with the team for the past two seasons.
In 2022, the Eagles finished 4-4 overall and 2-4 in conference competition in the eight-man division.
The Warriors went undefeated last season (11-0, 6-0 CFA), capping the year with a 44-22 victory against Jacksonville Christian Academy in the state championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.