The Alabama Sports Writers Association named Plainview’s Cole Millican as an AHSAA Class 3A player of the year finalist this weekend.
Millican, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, was the leading scorer for the Bears this season. He averaged 19 points and five rebounds in 31 games.
Plainview defeated Geraldine in the area tournament and advanced to the Northeast Regional semifinal with a win against Saks in the sub-regional round.
Plainview’s season ended with a double-overtime loss to Midfield in the Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Feb. 15.
Millican was a finalist of the classification’s top-player honor along with Pike County’s Andres Burney and Piedmont’s Alex Odam.
Burney, a 6-8 senior, averaged 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks per game this season en route to powering Pike County to a 24-6 record and a win against Lauderdale County in the 3A state championship game in Birmingham on Feb. 28. It was the first state title win for Pike County’s boys program.
Burney delivered consistent dominant performances, including a 14-point, 14-rebound, eight-block showing in a regular season contest against Barbour County. He scored 21 points with 24 rebounds and eight blocked shots in the state title game.
Odam, a 6-2 guard freshman, assisted Piedmont (24-5) defeat Saks in the 3A, Area 11 tournament and topped Geraldine in the sub-regional round, before finishing with a loss to Hanceville in the Northeast Regional semifinal round. He averaged 23 points and four rebounds and four assists.
Here’s a look at all of the player of the year finalists from all AHSAA classifications, as well as AISA teams:
Class 7A
Colby Jones, Mountain Brook
Riley Leonard, Fairhope
Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery
Class 6A
Brody Peebles, Hartselle
Tony Toney, Mae Jemison
Kam Woods, Pinson Valley
Class 5A
Xavier Griffith, East Limestone
KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay
Reginald Perry, Fairfield
Class 4A
Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright
Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery
Kobe Simmons, Talladega
Class 3A
Andres Burney, Pike Co.
Cole Millican, Plainview
Alex Odam, Piedmont
Class 2A
J.D. Davison, Calhoun
Noel Jones, Central-Coosa
Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher
Class 1A
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage
Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian
AISA
Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian
Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy
Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy
