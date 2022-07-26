The Fort Payne baseball program has its fourth college-bound player of the summer.
Senior pitcher Eli Kirby committed to Wallace Community College Selma last week.
“Growing up, it was a dream for me and my buddies to play college baseball,” Kirby said. “I feel like I’ve succeeded at some point at every level that I’ve played, so I’m ready to face the next challenge and see what more I have in me.”
Kirby, a right-hander, became the fourth Fort Payne High School baseball player to commit to a college this month after fellow seniors Dalton Gray, Cooper Harcrow and Macks Bishop garnered respective walk-on roles to baseball programs. While Gray and Bishop joined Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City, Ala., Harcrow joined Shorter University in Rome, Ga.
At Wallace-Selma, Kirby will join Ider’s Peyton Hood, a pitcher who signed a baseball scholarship with the school earlier this month. Hood became Ider’s first baseball player to sign a college scholarship in head coach Casey Gaddis’ six years leading the program.
“I am very excited that Eli has the opportunity to go to Selma and continue playing,” Fort Payne head coach Eric Varnadore said. “He has been back and forth about a few different places that he thought he might like to go, but after going down to visit the coach and campus at Selma, he felt like this was the school that he needs to attend.”
Kirby committed to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, before deciding to spend his scholarship money differently.
“I knew that I could probably go to any (junior college) in the state,” Kirby said, “and go for almost free with all the scholarship money and Pell Grant money that I have.
“I wanted to have a back-up plan if baseball fails. I wanted to be somewhere where I could do what I want to do and still be able to succeed without baseball, if it came to that.”
Kirby’s search for a collegiate home took him from Kentucky to Texas and back to Alabama, where an opportunity to join Wallace-Selma’s baseball program seemed to be the best option for him and his family.
“Academically and athletically, they do offer a lot,” Kirby said of Wallace-Selma. “And I feel that if I work my butt off for the next two years, then the sky’s the limit for me.”
Like his Fort Payne teammates Bishop and Gray, Kirby was one of the Wildcats’ pitcher-only players. Additionally, Kirby was always busy during the winter sports season playing basketball, which leads into the spring and baseball season, making for a challenging transition.
“The thing that I’m probably the most excited about for Eli is he is now a baseball-only player,” Varnadore said. “Throughout his high school career he was also a big part of our basketball program. The way that basketball and baseball seasons overlap made it difficult for him to be in the pitching shape that he might like to have been early in the season. With him just playing baseball now, he will get to be in a full offseason throwing program for the first time, and I can’t wait to see the strides that he makes by getting to do that.”
Kirby’s also looking forward to shifting all of his athletic focus to baseball.
“I’ve never been able to strictly stay with baseball, so I’m really excited about that,” he said. “Ultimately, baseball is what I have on my mind. Hopefully, I can play (at Wallace-Selma) for two years and go to a (Division I or II) school, just wherever I get the opportunity to play again.”
Standing 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Kirby was a looming presence on the mound for the Wildcats. Not only did he look the part, but Varnadore said his throwing from various rhythms and arm angles oftentimes kept batters off balance.
Varnadore said Kirby’s passion for the one-on-one competition that comes with being a pitcher was another aspect of the right-hander’s game that was as strong as anything he could deliver from the mound.
“We say all the time that ‘tough people win,’ and as a pitcher you have to be mentally tough to stand on that mound and compete for your teammates,” the coach said.
In April, Kirby was recognized by the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Program as Class 6A’s Region 8 Achievement Award winner. He received the Herman L. “Bubba” Scott Coaching Scholarship for his outstanding academic and athletic achievements.
If his baseball-playing career doesn’t work out, Kirby said he would like to stay around the sport and be a pitching coach.
“That fires me up,” Varnadore said. “I obviously think education is an outstanding profession to be in, and we would love to have guys who decide this is what they would like to do as a career. I think that says a lot about the person (Kirby) is, because to be a successful educator/coach, you have to be unselfish and work to make those around you better each day. Eli is a quality young man who would have a great deal to offer a school/team in the future if coaching is what he decides to do.”
