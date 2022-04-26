Fort Payne notches four wins at Albertville’s round robin tournament

Emily Ellis hit two doubles while scattering three hits with an RBI and a run scored, as Fort Payne capped its Albertville round robin tournament appearance with a 5-0 victory against Pelham at Sand Mountain Park on Saturday.
The Wildcats (30-8-1) earned four wins with one draw in tournament play this weekend.
In the finale against Pelham, Fort Payne compiled 11 hits. Caitlin Snyder tripled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, Graidin Haas scattered two hits with an RBI and Lily Jackson, AJ Kramer and Marcella Rentas each hit a double.
Kyleigh Thomas pitched a complete-game shutout for the Wildcats. She allowed seven hits, struck out two and walked none.
Pelham’s Rachel Griffin surrendered 10 hits while sitting six and walking one in a complete-game effort in the circle.
Jessica Gray led Pelham at the plate with a triple.
In Saturday’s 3-1 win against Dale County, Haas smacked two triples and plated two runs, Cory Kramer doubled on two hits with two RBIs, and AJ Kramer and Lydia Crane added a double apiece.
AJ Kramer tossed a complete game, striking out six, walking one and surrendering five hits.
Gracie Suggs registered a double for Pelham, and Shayleigh Whitman gave up six hits for three runs with two strikeouts and one walk in a complete game in the circle.
Against West Point on Saturday, AJ Kramer delivered 10 strikeouts while walking two and allowing one hit in a complete-game effort en route to a 3-1 win.
AJ Kramer recorded a triple at the plate, while Haas and Crane each doubled.
On Friday, the Wildcats closed the day with a 6-1 triumph against Belgreen.
Ellis, Baylee Green and Abby Phillips each finished with a double, as Fort Payne tallied nine hits.
Thomas picked up the win in the circle, surrendering one run on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Makayla Willingham tripled for Belgreen. Hannah Borden took the loss in the circle, allowing one hit and one run with three walks and no strikeouts in two innings of work.
Cory Kramer tripled and Snyder doubled in the Wildcats’ 3-3 draw with Sardis in their opening game Friday.
AJ Kramer allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none in a complete game in the circle, while scattering two hits with an RBI at the plate.
On Monday, Ellis scattered three hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-9 loss against Pisgah.
Green finished with a double on two hits with two RBIs, Phillips scored two runs on two hits with a double and an RBI and Snyder doubled and drove in two runs. Cory Kramer doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Haas plated two runs with an RBI.
Both teams finished with 12 hits.
AJ Kramer allowed three runs on one hit while striking out and walking two in the loss.
Plainview 4, Sumiton Christian 0:
Lily Boswell delivered 13 strikeouts while surrendering no walks and four hits in a complete-game outing in Plainview’s shutout win against Sumiton Christian in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader.
Hannah Regula chipped in a triple and a double, Boswell added a double on three hits, Ali Price drove in a run on two hits and Kadie Brooks drove in two runs, as the Bears improved to a 35-5 overall record.
For Sumiton Christian, Calli Corley had two hits, including a double. In the circle, Kalista Cornelison allowed 10 hits with one walk and no strikeouts in a complete game.
In Plainview’s 2-0 victory against Springville on Saturday, Boswell retired 12, walked two and gave up two hits in the complete-game shutout.
Boswell recorded a double on two hits and Tessa Word doubled and plated a run.
On Monday, Word tossed a no-hitter while striking out 13 and walking two in a complete-game, as Plainview routed Grissom 10-0 in six innings.
Regula drove in four runs, tripling on two hits with a run scored, Jada Hampton tripled with an RBI and a run scored and Boswell added a double. Abby Williams finished with two hits, two RBI and scored two runs, Mia Tidmore plated three runs and Lauren Jimmerson scored two runs.
Geraldine 6, Sand Rock 2:
Lydia West surrendered seven hits for two runs with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort in Geraldine’s win against Sand Rock, finishing a run at an Albertville round robin tournament Saturday.
In addition to her strong pitching performance, West also hit a triple and a double while driving in two runs. Gracey Johnson tripled and scored a run, Emily Oliver drove in three runs on two hits, including a double, and JJ Dismuke plated two runs on two hits.
The Bulldogs improved to 22-8-1 overall.
Sand Rock’s Jadyn Foster doubled on two hits with an RBI, Ella Grace Hood doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Sherina Foster drove in a run on two hits.
Jadyn Foster tossed a complete game, surrendering six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
In Geraldine’s 7-5 victory against Cedar Bluff, West smacked a three-run home run, Kristen Armstrong added a double with an RBI and a run scored and Johnson drove in two runs, while Dismuke scored two runs.
West delivered five strikeouts and no walks while allowing two hits for no runs across three innings of the win.
On Friday, the Bulldogs finished their game against Wicksburg in a 5-5 draw. Johnson accounted for a solo homer and West drove in three runs with a double.
Oliver tossed four innings for Geraldine, allowing seven hits for five runs while striking out four and walking one.
Geraldine opened tournament play Friday with a 7-5 win against White Plains. Johnson drove in three runs, and Shelby Trester scored three runs on two hits.
West lasted 5 1/3 innings in the circle, surrendering four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
On Monday, West retired 10, walked three and gave up three runs on four hits in five innings of an 8-6 triumph against North Sand Mountain.
The Bulldogs constructed a 6-0 lead through three innings, before NSM rallied back with three runs in the fourth inning, two in the sixth frame and one more in the seventh.
Dismuke drove in four hits with a triple, a double and scored two runs. West doubled with two RBIs and Trester added a double with an RBI and two runs scored.
Collinsville 15, Gaylesville 0:
Sophia Wills registered two doubles on three hits, driving in five runs as Collinsville romped past Gaylesville in three innings of a run-rule win Monday.
Sofia Morales doubled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Somer Stewart drove in two runs on two hits and Nyjaa Rooks plated two runs on two hits with an RBI. Kayla Beene scored three runs with two RBIs and Gracie Griggs chipped in two runs with an RBI.
The Panthers compiled 14 hits.
Beene allowed four hits, struck out two and walked one.
On Saturday, Stewart sat 11 batters, walked two and gave up three hits in a complete game, as the Panthers topped Lauderdale County 4-0 in Game 2 of a doubleheader.
Wills blasted a solo homer and a double while plating two runs with an RBI. Stewart scattered three hits and drove in two runs, and Beene and Griggs each had two hits with a run scored.
In a 9-3 Game 1 win against Etowah, Wills recorded two home runs on three hits with seven RBIs.
Destini Jones scored a run on two hits and Griggs drove in a run on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.