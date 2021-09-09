PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Fort Payne sweeps rival Scottsboro in area opener

The Fort Payne volleyball team opened Class 6A, Area 15 competition with a 3-0 sweeping win against rival Scottsboro, followed by a 2-1 triumph against Pisgah at Scottsboro High School on Tuesday night.
Fort Payne improved to 9-10 overall.
Against Scottsboro, Fort Payne won the first set 25-15, 25-22 in the second set and 25-16 in the third set.
Cooper Garrett posted 15 assists, 14 kills, eight digs and seven aces for Fort Payne. Anna Banks recorded 22 digs with three assists and two aces, Layla Kirby added seven digs, five kills and two aces and Lily Jackson contributed 10 kills, five digs and two aces. Natalie Hotalen finished with 19 assists, eight digs and two aces, while Shea Lindsey registered 10 kills and four digs.
Against Pisgah, Fort Payne rebounded from a 22-25 loss in the first set to win the second set 25-14 and the third set 15-9.
Garrett led Fort Payne’s attack with 10 kills, 17 assists, seven digs, four aces and one block. Hotalen compiled a team-high 13 assists with six digs and one ace, Madisyn Hill contributed 12 digs, four assists and two aces and Lindsey chipped in eight kills. Jackson finished with nine kills, Sophie Beason added seven kills and Banks capped the match with 15 digs and three assists.
At Geraldine High School on Tuesday, Plainview bested Geraldine 2-1 (25-15, 20-25, 21-19) before sweeping Hokes Bluff 2-0 (25-10, 25-6).
In Plainview’s win against Geraldine, Jocelyn Hatfield recorded a team-high 13 kills with 11 digs and one block and one service ace. Saydi Jackson finished with 12 kills, four digs and two blocks, Kami Sanders added eight kills, three digs and one ace, Cadence Liles chipped in three kills, four blocks and two digs. Ali Price led the Bears in assists with 22, while also contributing seven digs. Kinsley Martin had 11 assists and seven digs and Abby McGee finished with 10 digs.
For Geraldine, Lilly Rowell made 14 kills with four digs, two assists and one ace. Jaden Dismuke registered 13 digs and two assists, Kaleigh Butler had six kills with two digs and one block, and Zoey Faulkner contributed 17 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills.
In Plainview’s win against Hokes Bluff, Jackson had eight kills with two digs and one block, Sanders tallied three kills with one ace, Liles finished with two kills and Price contributed nine assists, three digs and five aces.
Geraldine bounced back from the Plainview loss with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17) victory against Hokes Bluff.
Brooklyn Hall led Geraldine’s attack with 17 kills and one block and assist. Lydia West totaled 11 kills with one dig and one block; Faulkner added 18 assists, eight digs and three aces; Rowell finished with 12 kills, nine digs, four assists, two blocks and one ace; Dismuke chipped in 19 digs and three assists.
