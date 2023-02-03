After sustaining an injury last spring, Cody Satterfield took a headstrong approach to his rehabilitation, willing to do whatever it took to be ready for the start of Geraldine’s 2022 football season, his senior season.
Not only did Satterfield make it back in time for the Bulldogs’ season-opener, but as the season rolled along, his health helped allow the Bulldogs to flourish.
Satterfield’s determination came to fruition as he signed a national letter of intent with Jacksonville State University — where he’ll continue his football career and education this fall — during the opening of college football’s traditional signing period for high school prospects at Geraldine High School on Wednesday.
“When I went to therapy, I gave it my all because I wanted to be back for that first game,” Satterfield said. “I was able to make some great plays in that game. I was glad I could make it back.”
Satterfield said he’s wanted to play college football since he started playing the game at a young age. As an attendee of JSU football games throughout his childhood, joining the Gamecocks was a perfect situation.
“(Satterfield’s) been pretty locked in on JSU from the beginning. I think that’s where his heart is,” said Michael Davis, Geraldine football’s second-year head coach. “He’s grown up going to games and has family ties to JSU. I think that’s where he’s comfortable — it feels like home to him, so I think it’s a really good fit.
“If you take the sport away, would you still choose to go to that university? And if the answer’s yes, then that’s where you need to go.”
At JSU, Satterfield will join a team led by second-year head coach Rich Rodriguez. In 2022, Rodriguez coached the Gamecocks to a 9-2 overall record, including a perfect 5-0 mark in the ASUN Conference and league championship.
JSU’s football stadium, Burgess-Snow Field, is under construction. New facilities include a cafeteria and residence hall estimated to create an additional 350 new rooms for students.
“When I went down to visit JSU, they were showing the new facility, what’s going to happen with it,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield, who has plans to play wide receiver with the Gamecocks, said he’s undecided on potential career fields of study at JSU.
In the 2022 high school football season, Satterfield and the Bulldogs finished with a 9-4 overall record. They knocked off a pair of top-10 ranked Class 3A teams in Winfield and then-No. 1 Mars Hill Bible. The season closed in the state quarterfinal round against DeKalb County and region rival Sylvania, falling 27-7 at Sylvania on Nov. 18.
“Cody is a wonderful young man and he has all the intangibles to be successful,” Davis said. “He has a long frame, a very athletic kid who can run and jump, very smart. He’s going to do whatever it takes to be successful and perfect his craft this offseason and go in ready.”
Davis said he believes Satterfield’s best years of football are still ahead of him and is excited to see what the future holds.
“To see the success that he had given the injury that he had was incredible,” Davis said of Satterfield’s senior campaign. “He broke the school’s single-season receiving record — 738 yards — an outstanding year. As the season went on, he got healthier, so it really helped us throughout the stretch. He started playing defense into the year and that’s why.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.