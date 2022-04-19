Wildcats blank Conquerors in season finale

Dalton Gray struck out nine and walked one while surrendering no runs on two hits in 4 2/3 innings of Fort Payne’s 6-0 shutout victory against the Coosa Christian Conquerors in a season finale Monday.
The Wildcats closed the 2022 season with a 9-18 overall record.
In Monday’s finale at Fort Payne High School, Sawyer Burt scattered two hits, including a triple and a double, drove in two runs and plated another. Will Green doubled and scored two runs, Alex Akins had an RBI and scored a run and Nolan Fowler plated a run.
Eli Kirby closed out the game on the mound for Fort Payne, striking out two, walking none and allowing three hits and no runs.
The Wildcats grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the opening inning before extending it to 4-0 entering the fifth frame, where they pushed across two additional runs.
Coosa Christian batters registering a hit included John Davis Justus, Blaine West, Brody Nelson, Thomas Skaggs and Brandon Hammonds.
Justus took the loss on the mound for the Conquerors in two innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk. Nelson tossed three innings, allowing five hits for four runs while striking out two and walking none. Benjamin Wright closed with two strikeouts and no walks.
The Conquerors committed four errors to Fort Payne’s one.
