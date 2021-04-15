It was the same old, same old for the 18-0 Fyffe Red Devils in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school baseball rankings, as there was no movement among the top four teams in Class 3A.
Meanwhile, Ider advanced to the No. 9 ranking in 2A, rounding out DeKalb County’s representation in the latest state rankings, as Geraldine (12-12) received nominations in Class 3A.
Fyffe remained behind only T.R. Miller (21-1) and Piedmont (22-4) atop the 3A list. Phil Campbell remained fourth in the classification.
In their latest win, the Red Devils beat Collinsville 5-2 on Monday.
Ider (19-8) took a 7-4 loss at Sand Rock on Monday. The Hornets moved up one position in the 2A rankings after consuming the No. 9 spot last week.
Here are this week’s ASWA state high school baseball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (25-2)
2. Auburn (25-2)
3. Central-Phenix City (26-3)
4. Florence (20-7)
5. Bob Jones (23-13)
6. James Clemens (23-12)
7. Vestavia Hills (19-9)
8. Dothan (21-6)
9. Sparkman (16-8)
10. Spain Park (19-10)
Others nominated: Enterprise (18-10), Grissom (18-11), Oak Mountain (17-14), Prattville (19-12), Smiths Station (20-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (24-4)
2. Oxford (23-5)
3. Helena (21-6)
4. Cullman (23-10)
5. Hartselle (21-10)
6. Saraland (20-7)
7. Chelsea (20-13)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-9)
9. Gulf Shores (20-8)
10. Mortimer Jordan (28-4)
Others nominated: Calera (16-9), Eufaula (19-10), Hazel Green (20-15), Hueytown (25-9), Jasper (20-8), Southside-Gadsden (18-7), Spanish Fort (18-12), Stanhope Elmore (20-7), Wetumpka (20-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (30-4)
2. Andalusia (19-5)
3. Leeds (22-6)
4. Rehobeth (19-3)
5. UMS-Wright (17-8)
6. Madison Academy (22-9)
7. Shelby County (17-7)
8. Alexandria (17-7)
9. Lawrence County (17-9)
10. Holtville (20-8)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-12), Elmore County (17-7), Headland (13-6), Pike Road (17-7), St. Paul’s (12-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Gordo (18-4)
2. American Christian (21-11)
3. Mobile Christian (22-3)
4. West Limestone (24-5)
5. North Jackson (22-8)
6. Straughn (15-4)
7. Bibb County (18-7)
8. Alabama Christian (15-10-1)
9. Deshler (16-8)
10. Oneonta (17-5-1)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (14-12), Curry (16-9), Oak Grove (18-10), Priceville (17-12), St. James (19-8), Wilson (14-9).
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (24-1)
2. Piedmont (22-4)
3. Fyffe (18-0)
4. Phil Campbell (24-3)
5. Bayside Academy (17-4)
6. Opp (17-5)
7. Hokes Bluff (14-5)
8. Providence Christian (16-9)
9. Winfield (21-10)
10. Houston Academy (19-7)
Others nominated: Childersburg (20-8), Danville (11-9), Elkmont (12-6), Geraldine (12-12), Lauderdale County (15-7), Ohatchee (14-8).
CLASS 2A
1. St. Luke’s (19-3)
2. Westbrook Christian (18-6)
3. Spring Garden (18-10)
4. Ariton (17-8)
5. Decatur Heritage (22-5)
6. Mars Hill (17-13)
7. North Sand Mountain (11-3)
8. Ider (19-8)
9. Colbert County (25-7)
10. G.W. Long (12-10)
Others nominated: Falkville (17-9), Leroy (18-13), Sand Rock (12-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Lynn (16-2)
2. Brantley (14-7)
3. Sweet Water (16-10)
4. Bayshore Christian (16-7)
5. Maplesville (10-5)
6. Lindsay Lane (14-9)
7. Hackleburg (16-7)
8. Donoho (14-7)
9. Faith-Anniston (17-7)
10. Red Level (10-8)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-9), Covenant Christian (13-12), Florala (4-7), Sumiton Christian (10-16).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-4-1)
2. Glenwood (27-9)
3. Bessemer Academy (25-5)
4. Lowndes Academy (19-9)
5. Macon East (21-8)
6. Patrician (19-5)
7. Wilcox Academy (17-5)
8. Chambers Academy (21-6)
9. Morgan Academy (18-6)
10. Edgewood (14-13)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (12-8), Jackson Academy (13-6-1), Clarke Prep (16-13), Escambia Academy (18-11-1).
