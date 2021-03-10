Parker Godwin collected three hits and closed the game on the mound as the Fyffe Red Devils scored five runs in the seventh inning to secure a 10-5 victory against the Collinsville Panthers at Collinsville High School on Tuesday.
The Red Devils clung to a 5-4 advantage heading into the seventh inning before they pushed across five runs for insurance.
Godwin tripled to score Koby Harris and Ty Bell to make it 7-4. Tanner Cowart doubled home Godwin, Cowart plated a run off a Brody Dalton groundout and Jake Wooden doubled to score Will Stephens for a 10-4 advantage before the top end of the seventh.
Cowart finished with a double with three RBIs and Wooden added a double with an RBI for Fyffe.
Ike Rowell struck out a dozen Collinsville batters and walked five while surrendering three hits in 5 1/3 innings, while Godwin tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief while retiring four, walking three and allowing one hit.
Panthers starter Dalton Hughes struck out eight and walked one while scattering 10 hits for eight runs in six innings. Deon Fountain gave up two hits and two runs with one strikeout and one walk in one inning in relief.
Keaton DeBoard finished with two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Jacob Jones had two RBIs and scored a run for Collinsville, who left 13 runners stranded in scoring position.
Sylvania 1, Geraldine 0:
Elijah Gurley sat seven Geraldine batters while surrendering one hit and no runs in a complete-game performance in Sylvania’s victory at Geraldine High School on Tuesday.
Preston Holcomb ripped a solo home run across left field in the opening inning for the lone score of the game.
Drew Fowler tossed a complete game for the Bulldogs (3-6), allowing one hit for one run while striking out 13 and walking one.
Plainview 4, Crossville 2:
Braden Haymon had two hits as the Plainview Bears rallied past the Crossville Lions at Plainview High School in Rainsville on Tuesday.
The Bears (5-4) came back from a one-run deficit with a tying run in the bottom of the third inning before pulling ahead for good in the fourth.
Andrew Hall singled in Haymon for the go-ahead score and Hall reached home on a Connor Davis single to take a 3-1 advantage before the end of the frame.
Sam Crowell sat eight Crossville batters and walked two while allowing three hits and two runs in six innings of a start for Plainview. Bryson Richey relieved, surrendering no hits or runs and walking one.
Crossville’s Quentin Chapman finished with two hits with an RBI.
Dakota Causey gave up six hits for four runs with six strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game effort for the Lions (3-5).
