The Fyffe Red Devils pitched their third consecutive shutout Friday on the road in a 42-0 beating of the Cedar Bluff Tigers in 2A, Region 8 action.
The Tigers tried to hang onto the ball as long as they could in the opening quarter and allowed Fyffe to run just one offensive play in the game’s first 12 minutes. That one play for Fyffe ended up giving them the lead though as Ike Rowell raced past the Tigers’ defense for a 64-yard touchdown run and made the score 6-0.
Rowell doubled the Red Devils’ lead in the second with another long touchdown run from 25 yards out.
Fyffe quarterback Zach Pyron later scored on a 14-yard keeper and Rowell followed by scoring a 2-point conversion to make the lead 20-0 at halftime.
Midway through the third, Rowell scored for a third time from two yards and punched in another 2-point conversion to make the score 28-0.
Kyle Dukes later scored on an 18-yard run with two minutes left in the third. Brody Dalton followed that score with a good PAT to put Fyffe up 35-0.
The Red Devils’ final score of the night came on a 5-yard run by Will Stephens late in the fourth. Jahir Balcazar kicked that PAT to make the final score 42-0.
Fyffe racked up 355 yards of total offense while holding the Tigers to just 97.
The Red Devils return home next week for another big regional matchup against the North Sand Mountain Bison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.