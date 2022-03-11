Class 3A, Region 7 football coaches voted Plainview’s Noah White as the region’s player of the year, as Sylvania’s Brody Smith was selected as the region’s offensive MVP and Fyffe’s Austin Mulligan was the defensive MVP following the 2021 season.

White, a senior quarterback and safety, helped the Bears finish 7-4 overall with an appearance in the first round of the postseason. 

Smith, a senior QB, led the Rams to an 8-3 record and a first-round playoff appearance in head coach Tyler Vann’s first season leading the program. 

Mulligan, a senior defensive end, helmed a defense for the defending 3A state champion Red Devils that went 10-2 and finished in the third round of the postseason.

The 2021 All-Region 7 Team, as selected by the region’s coaches:

Kyle Dukes, Sr., DE, Fyffe

Will Stephens, Sr., LB, Fyffe

Brodie Hicks, Jr., LB, Fyffe

Tucker Wilks, Fr., DT, Fyffe

Logan Anderson, Fr., RB, Fyffe

Jake Wooden, Jr., LB, Fyffe

Evan Chandler, Jr., TE, Fyffe

Simon Hicks, Fr., LB, Fyffe

Sawyer Hughes, Sr., WR, Sylvania

Sidney Dekker, Sr., DE, Sylvania

Styles Hughes, Sr., LB, Sylvania

Zander Wooten, Sr., OL, Sylvania

Preston Graham, Jr., RB, Sylvania

Leo Kirby, So., LB, Sylvania

Zack Anderson, So., ATH, Sylvania

Carlos Mann, So., DB, Geraldine

Caleb Hall, Jr., RB, Geraldine

Colton Lusher, Sr., ATH, Geraldine

Caleb Benefield, Sr., OL, Geraldine

Joe Garcia, Fr., DL, Geraldine

Jaxon Colvin, So., QB, Geraldine

Dylan McCullough, Jr., ATH, Plainview

Mason Cooper, Sr., DL, Plainview

Brayden York, Jr., OL, Plainview

Nate Crow, Sr., DL, Plainview

Levi Brown, Jr., RB, Plainview

Keaton DeBoard, Jr., DB, Collinsville

Jordan Coker, Jr., DL, Collinsville

Seth Brown, Sr., OL, Collinsville

Fernando Padilla, Jr., LB, Collinsville

Jacob Gareri, So., FB, Asbury

Dante Broussard, Sr., RB, Asbury

Liam Biddix, So., DE, Asbury

Caleb Scott, Sr., DE, Brindlee Mountain

Blake Westbrook, Sr., FS, Brindlee Mountain

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Cade Underwood, Jr., OL, Fyffe

Owen Blackwell, Jr., LB, Fyffe

Ashdon Cooley, So., DE, Sylvania

Brant Kittle, Jr., DE, Sylvania

Jaxon Smith, SO., DB, Sylvania

Skylar Venable, Sr., OL, Sylvania

Aspen Cooley, So., DL, Sylvania

Kobe Hill, So., LB, Geraldine

Cody Satterfield, Jr., ATH, Geraldine

Will Arnold, Jr., DL, Geraldine

Will Jones, Jr., OL, Geraldine

Jayse Cook, So., OL, Geraldine

Sam Crowell, Jr., LB, Plainview

Andrew Hall, Jr., RB, Plainview

Austin Strickland, Sr., OL, Plainview

Aiden Chapman, Sr., OL, Plainview

Carson Dennis, Sr., DB, Collinsville

Tristan Gallegos, Sr., K, Collinsville

Aiden Daniel, Jr., OL, Collinsville

Oscar Rios, Sr., OL, Asbury

Logan Hale, So., OL, Asbury

Kore Arvie, So., S, Asbury

Ian Garner, So., QB, Brindlee Mountain

