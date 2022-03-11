Class 3A, Region 7 football coaches voted Plainview’s Noah White as the region’s player of the year, as Sylvania’s Brody Smith was selected as the region’s offensive MVP and Fyffe’s Austin Mulligan was the defensive MVP following the 2021 season.
White, a senior quarterback and safety, helped the Bears finish 7-4 overall with an appearance in the first round of the postseason.
Smith, a senior QB, led the Rams to an 8-3 record and a first-round playoff appearance in head coach Tyler Vann’s first season leading the program.
Mulligan, a senior defensive end, helmed a defense for the defending 3A state champion Red Devils that went 10-2 and finished in the third round of the postseason.
The 2021 All-Region 7 Team, as selected by the region’s coaches:
Kyle Dukes, Sr., DE, Fyffe
Will Stephens, Sr., LB, Fyffe
Brodie Hicks, Jr., LB, Fyffe
Tucker Wilks, Fr., DT, Fyffe
Logan Anderson, Fr., RB, Fyffe
Jake Wooden, Jr., LB, Fyffe
Evan Chandler, Jr., TE, Fyffe
Simon Hicks, Fr., LB, Fyffe
Sawyer Hughes, Sr., WR, Sylvania
Sidney Dekker, Sr., DE, Sylvania
Styles Hughes, Sr., LB, Sylvania
Zander Wooten, Sr., OL, Sylvania
Preston Graham, Jr., RB, Sylvania
Leo Kirby, So., LB, Sylvania
Zack Anderson, So., ATH, Sylvania
Carlos Mann, So., DB, Geraldine
Caleb Hall, Jr., RB, Geraldine
Colton Lusher, Sr., ATH, Geraldine
Caleb Benefield, Sr., OL, Geraldine
Joe Garcia, Fr., DL, Geraldine
Jaxon Colvin, So., QB, Geraldine
Dylan McCullough, Jr., ATH, Plainview
Mason Cooper, Sr., DL, Plainview
Brayden York, Jr., OL, Plainview
Nate Crow, Sr., DL, Plainview
Levi Brown, Jr., RB, Plainview
Keaton DeBoard, Jr., DB, Collinsville
Jordan Coker, Jr., DL, Collinsville
Seth Brown, Sr., OL, Collinsville
Fernando Padilla, Jr., LB, Collinsville
Jacob Gareri, So., FB, Asbury
Dante Broussard, Sr., RB, Asbury
Liam Biddix, So., DE, Asbury
Caleb Scott, Sr., DE, Brindlee Mountain
Blake Westbrook, Sr., FS, Brindlee Mountain
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Cade Underwood, Jr., OL, Fyffe
Owen Blackwell, Jr., LB, Fyffe
Ashdon Cooley, So., DE, Sylvania
Brant Kittle, Jr., DE, Sylvania
Jaxon Smith, SO., DB, Sylvania
Skylar Venable, Sr., OL, Sylvania
Aspen Cooley, So., DL, Sylvania
Kobe Hill, So., LB, Geraldine
Cody Satterfield, Jr., ATH, Geraldine
Will Arnold, Jr., DL, Geraldine
Will Jones, Jr., OL, Geraldine
Jayse Cook, So., OL, Geraldine
Sam Crowell, Jr., LB, Plainview
Andrew Hall, Jr., RB, Plainview
Austin Strickland, Sr., OL, Plainview
Aiden Chapman, Sr., OL, Plainview
Carson Dennis, Sr., DB, Collinsville
Tristan Gallegos, Sr., K, Collinsville
Aiden Daniel, Jr., OL, Collinsville
Oscar Rios, Sr., OL, Asbury
Logan Hale, So., OL, Asbury
Kore Arvie, So., S, Asbury
Ian Garner, So., QB, Brindlee Mountain
