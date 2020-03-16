The Fort Payne boys soccer team was listed at No. 2 in Class 6A and the Crossville boys were seventh in Class 4A-5A in the latest Alabama High School Coaches Association’s soccer rankings.

Here’s the association's complete list of rankings from coaches across Alabama, including the super poll, which includes the top-10 teams among all classifications:

Boys super poll

1. Huntsville

2. Hoover

3. Spain Park

4. Vestavia Hills

5. Enterprise

6. Thompson

7. Pelham

8. Davidson

9. Southside-Gadsden

10. Indian Springs

 

Class 7A

1. Huntsville

2. Hoover

3. Spain Park

4. Vestavia Hills

5. Enterprise

6. Thompson

7. Davidson

8. Oak Mountain

9. Bob Jones

10. Mountain Brook

 

Class 6A

1. Pelham

2. Fort Payne

3. Homewood

4. Albertville

5. Dothan

6. Chelsea

7. Northridge

8. Randolph

9. Opelika

10. Helena

 

Class 4A-5A

1. Southside-Gadsden

2. Indian Springs

3. John Carroll

4. Briarwood Christian

5. Montgomery Academy

6. Guntersville

7. Crossville

8. Sylacauga

9. West Morgan

10. Faith Academy

 

Class 1A-3A

1. Westminster Christian

2. St. Luke’s

3. Bayside Academy

4. Altamont

5. St. Michael

6. Tanner

7. Susan Moore

8. Prattville Christian

9. Fultondale

10. Mars Hill

 

Girls super poll

1. Oak Mountain

2. Vestavia Hills

3. Enterprise

4. Hewitt-Trussville

5. Huntsville

6. Bob Jones

7. Chelsea

8. Hoover

9. Spain Park

10. John Carroll

 

Class 7A

1. Oak Mountain

2. Vestavia Hills

3. Enterprise

4. Hewitt-Trussville

5. Huntsville

6. Bob Jones

7. Hoover

8. Spain Park

9. Mountain Brook

10. McGill-Toolen

 

Class 6A

1. Chelsea

2. Homewood

3. Cullman

4. St. Paul’s

5. Northridge

6. Dothan

7. Decatur

8. Pelham

9. Baldwin County

10. Opelika

 

Class 4A-5A

1. John Carroll

2. Southside-Gadsden

3. Guntersville

4. Montgomery Academy

5. Alabama Christian

6. Faith Academy

7. West Morgan

8. St. John Paul II

9. Lincoln

10. Springville

 

Class 1A-3A

1. Westminster Oak Mountain

2. Cottage Hill

3. St. Michael

4. Altamont

5. Donoho

6. Bayside Academy

7. Elberta

8. Westminster Christian

9. New Hope

10. Susan Moore

