The Fort Payne boys soccer team was listed at No. 2 in Class 6A and the Crossville boys were seventh in Class 4A-5A in the latest Alabama High School Coaches Association’s soccer rankings.
Here’s the association's complete list of rankings from coaches across Alabama, including the super poll, which includes the top-10 teams among all classifications:
Boys super poll
1. Huntsville
2. Hoover
3. Spain Park
4. Vestavia Hills
5. Enterprise
6. Thompson
7. Pelham
8. Davidson
9. Southside-Gadsden
10. Indian Springs
Class 7A
1. Huntsville
2. Hoover
3. Spain Park
4. Vestavia Hills
5. Enterprise
6. Thompson
7. Davidson
8. Oak Mountain
9. Bob Jones
10. Mountain Brook
Class 6A
1. Pelham
2. Fort Payne
3. Homewood
4. Albertville
5. Dothan
6. Chelsea
7. Northridge
8. Randolph
9. Opelika
10. Helena
Class 4A-5A
1. Southside-Gadsden
2. Indian Springs
3. John Carroll
4. Briarwood Christian
5. Montgomery Academy
6. Guntersville
7. Crossville
8. Sylacauga
9. West Morgan
10. Faith Academy
Class 1A-3A
1. Westminster Christian
2. St. Luke’s
3. Bayside Academy
4. Altamont
5. St. Michael
6. Tanner
7. Susan Moore
8. Prattville Christian
9. Fultondale
10. Mars Hill
Girls super poll
1. Oak Mountain
2. Vestavia Hills
3. Enterprise
4. Hewitt-Trussville
5. Huntsville
6. Bob Jones
7. Chelsea
8. Hoover
9. Spain Park
10. John Carroll
Class 7A
1. Oak Mountain
2. Vestavia Hills
3. Enterprise
4. Hewitt-Trussville
5. Huntsville
6. Bob Jones
7. Hoover
8. Spain Park
9. Mountain Brook
10. McGill-Toolen
Class 6A
1. Chelsea
2. Homewood
3. Cullman
4. St. Paul’s
5. Northridge
6. Dothan
7. Decatur
8. Pelham
9. Baldwin County
10. Opelika
Class 4A-5A
1. John Carroll
2. Southside-Gadsden
3. Guntersville
4. Montgomery Academy
5. Alabama Christian
6. Faith Academy
7. West Morgan
8. St. John Paul II
9. Lincoln
10. Springville
Class 1A-3A
1. Westminster Oak Mountain
2. Cottage Hill
3. St. Michael
4. Altamont
5. Donoho
6. Bayside Academy
7. Elberta
8. Westminster Christian
9. New Hope
10. Susan Moore
