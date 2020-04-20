In the fall, Kelly Nelson will play volleyball. In the spring, she will compete in track and field.
The Cornerstone Christian Academy senior signed a letter of intent to become a dual-sport athlete with Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., on Friday.
Nelson plans to major in elementary education and Bible at the Christian college. She will join Bryan’s volleyball team during the fall semesters and be a thrower for the track and field team in the springtime.
According to Cornerstone, Nelson has earned more than $80,000 in scholarships and grants for her academic, athletic and leadership achievements. Her earnings will be spread across four years.
Nelson’s family has roots at Bryan College. She’ll become the fourth of 11 siblings to attend the college with academic and athletic scholarships. Her oldest brother, J.T., played basketball and golf at Bryan and her oldest sister, Katherine, played soccer. They both graduated in 2012.
Nelson will join brother Jon David at the school. He runs track and cross country.
During her time at Cornerstone, Nelson excelled as an all-star athlete in volleyball, basketball and discus-throwing for the school’s track and field team.
Nelson was an integral part of bringing Cornerstone its first varsity state championship as a member of the girls basketball team.
Cornerstone defeated Brooklane Baptist Academy 53-46 in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division I title game in Oxford in February. It was the fourth year of the varsity program’s existence.
