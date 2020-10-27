Ider wins Team of the Week

The Ider Hornets won this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week with 36% of the online vote.
Ider gained 664 yards of total offense in a 48-30 victory against Whitesburg Christian Academy in the team's season finale last Friday night.
Hunter Robinson ran for 462 yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns and Matthew Norman carried 27 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns.
Greyson Weldon added an interception on defense.
Ider finished 2-8 overall and 1-5 in Region 7 play.
