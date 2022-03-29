DeKalb County coaches voted for the 2021-22 All-DeKalb County basketball teams, with Plainview’s Cole Millican and Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson garnering respective MVP honors.
Millican, a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A boys player of the year and MVP of the 3A state tournament, was selected as DeKalb’s boys MVP. Joining Millican on the boys all-county team were teammates Dylan Haymon, Jonah Williams and Luke Smith.
From Collinsville, Alex Garcia was named to the all-county team, with Ider’s Austin Shirley and Hunter Robinson, Fyffe’s Tyler Stephens and Eli Butts, and Valley Head’s Chandler Johnson and Eian Bain.
Geraldine’s Connor Johnson, Redick Smith and Jaxon Colvin were selected to the team, along with Sylvania’s Josh Scott, Ryan Bullock and Sawyer Hughes and Crossville’s Kaejuan Hatley.
Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson, a 3A Northeast Regional all-tournament performer who helped the Bulldogs to the regional final in Jacksonville this season, was voted as DeKalb’s girls MVP. Teammates JJ Dismuke and Shelby Trester joined her as all-county performers.
Sylvania’s Ambriel Stopyak, Anna Murdock and Leianna Currie were all-county selections, with Valley Head’s Emma Harrison and Fyffe’s Emma Twilley and Plainview’s Kami Sanders, Lauren Jimmerson and Sawyer Kate Hulgan.
Collinsville’s Kayla Beene, Sophie Wills and Tyla Tatum were among the selections, with Ider’s Kennzie Smith, Makinley Traylor and Savannah Seals and Crossville’s Kinsley Henderson.
