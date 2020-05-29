DeKalb Sports Hall of Fame awarding 4 scholarships

FORT PAYNE — The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame will award four DeKalb County senior student-athletes with scholarships this summer.
Plainview’s Tobi Trotter, Valley Head’s Bailee Carter, Collinsville’s Kaleb Jones and Fort Payne’s Matthew Shaddix were selected as scholarship recipients from a pool of DeKalb seniors.
“(Board members) talked about wanting to do something for the students of DeKalb County, potentially for future hall-of-famers. We came up with a scholarship program,” said C.M. Sanford, president of the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame.
All four student-athletes will receive $1,000 scholarships and be honored during the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s induction banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the induction banquet for the Class of 2020 was rescheduled.
The scholarships were funded by a collection of board member fees, Sanford said.
The original plan was to get two nominations from each school in the county and the hall of fame board would pick two winners from a collection of 18 student-athletes.
The hall didn’t receive all 18 nominations before schools closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but there were still several nominees, Sanford said.
Sanford said the hall may revert back to two scholarships next year, but still wants to increase scholarship amounts.
“If we do two next year, I’d like to get those up around $3,000 apiece,” he said. “It’s not definite, but it’s a plan.”
With more than 90 members in the hall of fame, Sanford said he’d like to encourage current members to make a donation to the hall, where money could go directly to the scholarship fund.
All four scholarship recipients will be featured in future editions of The Times-Journal.
