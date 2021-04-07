Taylor Camp recorded a pair of doubles in three hits, Graidin Haas added three hits and two RBIs and Fort Payne held off Etowah’s comeback attempt to secure a 6-3 victory at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday evening.
Braden Barksdale singled home Hannah Buffington to put the Wildcats (19-6) ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning, before Etowah overtook the lead in the fourth.
An Abbi Martin double brought Hally Bennett in for a score and an Anna Jones two-run homer to center field lifted the Blue Devils to a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Abby Phillips scored on a Camp single to knot the game at 3. Buffington singled to left field, allowing Camp and Haas to plate runs and give Fort Payne the lead for good at 5-3.
Fort Payne finished with 11 hits to Etowah’s five.
Kyleigh Thomas allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one in her complete-game pitching performance for the Wildcats.
Taking the loss for the Blue Devils, Kacie Byrd lasted 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight hits and five runs (three earned) with two walks.
Plainview 4, Fyffe 1:
Plainview’s Tessa Word threw a complete game, striking out eight Fyffe batters in a win at Fyffe High School on Tuesday.
Word allowed seven hits and walked two for the Bears (22-3-1).
Word, Mia Tidmore and Halle Brown each finished with three hits and Abby Williams registered two hits, as Plainview amassed 14 as a team.
The Red Devils (13-7-2) collected seven hits, as Madison Myers and Alivia Hatch had two hits apiece.
Williams doubled in Jada Hampton to give the Bears a 3-0 advantage in the top of the second inning, ahead of Fyffe getting on the scoreboard in the third inning when Hatch singled to the pitching circle, scoring Myers.
Tidmore pushed Plainview’s last run across in the top of the seventh when Elaine Puckett popped out in the infield.
Glencoe 12, Geraldine 9:
Faith Odom and Lydia West each homered as Glencoe rallied past Geraldine in the eighth inning at Geraldine High School on Tuesday.
West added a double, two RBIs and scored two runs for the Bulldogs. Odom finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, Jaden Dismuke chipped in three hits with a double and two runs scored and Katie Walters added three hits, including a double, with two runs scored.
The Yellow Jackets broke a 7-7 tie in the top of the eighth. Glencoe tacked on five runs in the inning before Geraldine escaped the inning with consecutive outs.
West allowed 19 hits with six strikeouts and five walks in a complete-game effort for Geraldine.
The Bulldogs finished with 16 hits.
Geraldine’s Shelby Trester recorded two hits and Emily Oliver had two hits, including a double, with a run scored and an RBI.
