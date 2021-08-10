Collinsville, Pleasant Valley performing in jamboree

With interim head coach Ernie Willingham at the helm, the Collinsville Panthers will make their 2021 preseason debut Friday, hosting the Pleasant Valley Raiders at 7 p.m. at Chad Hawkins Stadium.
The fall jamboree, originally scheduled for Thursday night, features a Panthers team with five senior players and a wealth of young talent.
Collinsville seniors include kicker Tristan Gallegos, wide receiver/defensive back Carson Dennis, tight end/defensive lineman Braxton Wright, kicker/defensive back Roberto Diaz and offensive and defensive lineman Seth Brown.
Willingham returns for a third stint as the Panthers’ head coach — this time on an interim basis — following the resignation of Daniel Garrett in July. Garrett coached Collinsville for one season and the team finished 6-4.
Garrett left Collinsville to become the next head coach of the Rogers High School football team where he played football and graduated in 2009.
Willingham guided Collinsville to the AHSAA Class 2A state semifinal round in the 2019 season, where the Panthers fell to eventual-state champion Fyffe.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Willingham’s Collinsville teams went 80-54 across 12 seasons.
Willingham retired from Collinsville in 2020, following the end of the school system’s academic year.
Willingham previously led Collinsville’s football program from 1998-2002 and again from 2013-19.
In 2020, the Panthers notched wins against Section, Crossville, Asbury and Valley Head, and picked up wins by forfeit against Brindlee Mountain and Sand Rock, respectively.
Pleasant Valley, a 3A program, went 3-7 last season and missed the state postseason for the 10th year in a row.
Jonathan Nix returns as the Raiders’ head coach for a seventh campaign.
Collinsville and Pleasant Valley have each won a game in their two regular-season meetings. The Raiders won the previous regular-season contest 35-14 in Collinsville in August 2007, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society's website.
