The Fort Payne varsity wrestling team had three wrestlers finish with 2-0 performances at the Class 5A-6A Region 7 championship duals on Tuesday.
Fort Payne fell short 48-26 to Arab in the first dual and defeated Alexandria 42-24 in the second dual.
For the Wildcats, Cole Blalock earned a win by pin and another by forfeit, Dawson won by pin and again by major decision and Riley Kuhn finished with two pins.
