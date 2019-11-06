Fyffe hosts Sheffield for Class 2A playoff clash

The Fyffe Red Devils clinched their 20th 10-win season in last week’s 42-0 victory against Sylvania and 19th Region 8 championship, earning them a top seed in the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
The defending Class 2A state champions host the fourth-ranked Sheffield Bulldogs on Friday.
Zach Pyron helped boost Fyffe’s offense with three rushing touchdowns in the win against Sylvania.
As impressive as the Red Devils’ offense has been this season, their defense has been just as impressive. Only three opponents have scored against Fyffe (10-0) (Collinsville, Asbury and North Sand Mountain). Fyffe allowed 14 points to North Sand Mountain in a 62-14 win on Oct. 18 and has given up just 23 points this year.
Fyffe has scored 40 points or more in seven games, averaging 43 points per game.
The Red Devils won the only meeting with Sheffield, 48-0, in the first round of the state playoffs in 2017.
The Bulldogs (6-4) score an average of 27.9 points per game, with a 22.8 points-per-game defensive average. They have scored 40 or more points twice this season, including in their 50-6 victory against Cherokee in last week’s regular-season finale.
Colbert County at Collinsville
Collinsville and Colbert County will meet for the first time in the Class 2A postseason kickoff Friday.
The Panthers (9-1) finished second in Region 8 behind undefeated Fyffe. They ended the regular season with a six-game win streak, including a 42-8 victory against Valley Head last week. Michael Tucker had two rushing scores and one receiving score in the win.
Collinsville has allowed 98 points to opponents this season and has held opposing teams to a score or less in seven games. Sand Rock and Cedar Bluff were held scoreless.
Collinsville is undefeated when playing at home this season.
Colbert County (6-4) finished third in Region 7 behind Red Bay and Addison, respectively, and has region wins against Sheffield, Tanner, Hatton and Tharptown.
The Indians are coming off a 55-7 loss against Lauderdale County. They appeared in the postseason in each of the past seven years. They made it to the second round of the state playoffs last year, losing to eventual state champion Fyffe 35-0.
Clements at Geraldine
With their only region loss coming against undefeated Susan Moore, the Geraldine Bulldogs start their 12th straight postseason appearance Friday.
The Bulldogs (6-4) took a 35-14 loss against Piedmont last week, but have limited four opponents to one score or less this season. They face Clements for the first time in program history.
Geraldine averages 32.8 points per game, while allowing 16.8 per game.
Clements (6-4) is under the direction of second-year coach Michael Parker and finished third in Region 8, behind Westminster Christian and Lauderdale County, respectively.
The Colts’ offense has been successful in scoring 294 total points this season, which is a program record, according to the Alabama High School Football Historians Association. The offense averages 29.4 points per game and the defense gives up 27.2 per game.
They’ve notched wins against Lexington, East Lawrence and Phil Campbell, along with a 31-25 double-overtime victory against Colbert Heights.
Hackleburg at Valley Head
Making its first postseason appearance in four seasons, Valley Head hosts Hackleburg in a Class 1A first-round postseason matchup Friday night.
It will be the first meeting between Valley Head and Hackleburg.
The Tigers (6-4) locked up Region 7’s No. 2 seed, averaging 30.5 points per game and surrendering 19.9 per game. They are 4-2 in home contests this season. They have earned region wins against Coosa Christian, Woodville, Ider, Gaylesville and Falkville.
Thomas Brewster led a 72-yard scoring drive and capped it with a 17-yard touchdown run late in last week’s 42-8 loss against Collinsville.
The last time Valley Head appeared in the postseason was in a 50-0 loss against Wadley in the opening round in 2015.
Hackleburg (4-6) nabbed the three-seed from Region 8 after surrendering the most points in a regular season in program history (345), according to the Alabama High School Football Historians Association.
The Panthers have allowed opponents to score an average of 34.5 points per contest.
The defensive lapses have put a burden of Hackleburg’s offense, which has done its fair share of scoring. With a 30.8 points per game scoring average, the Panthers’ offense has delivered 38 points or more in six games this season.
Hackleburg lost to Phil Campbell 42-8 in its regular-season finale Oct. 31.
Sylvania at Lauderdale County
Sylvania has played Lauderdale County only once before. The Rams (7-3) took a 16-12 loss against the Tigers (8-2) in the third round of the 1995 state playoffs.
Sylvania is back in the Class 3A postseason after missing the cut last year and visits Lauderdale on Friday night.
The Rams finished third in Region 7 behind undefeated Susan Moore and Geraldine, respectively. They have wins against Sardis, North Sand Mountain, New Hope and Pisgah this season, averaging 31.9 points per game, but have gone scoreless in their last two regular-season contests against Geraldine and Fyffe.
Sylvania’s defense has surrendered 18.4 points per game and has a 3-2 record in road games this year.
Tigers coach Jeff Mason has his team in the postseason for a third straight year under his guidance and ninth consecutive year overall. They finished second in Region 8 behind Westminster Christian and set program records for points allowed in a game (69) and points scored by both teams in a game (107), according to the Alabama High School Football Historians Association.
Lauderdale’s offense has been strong this season, averaging 39.6 points per contest, and has surpassed the 40-point scoring mark in five games. The defense allows an average of 17.5 points per game, helping the team achieve a 6-0 record in home games.
The Tigers have wins against East Lawrence, Rogers, Clements, Phil Campbell and Colbert County on its 2019 resume.
It will be Lauderdale’s ninth straight postseason appearance.
