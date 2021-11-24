Plainview opens HoopsGiving with OT loss

Cole Millican led three Plainview boys in double-digit scoring with 24 points in a 72-66 overtime loss against Columbia (Ga.) to open the second annual HoopsGiving at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Luke Smith scored 18 points, Dylan Haymon added 11 points with five rebounds and assists for the Bears (2-3).
The game went to overtime tied at 62, and Columbia outscored the Bears 10-4 in the extra period.
Columbia led 33-29 at halftime and 56-41 entering the fourth. Plainview produced 21 points during the final frame of regulation.
Columbia outrebounded the Bears 29-22 and finished with more turnovers (15-10), while gaining an edge in shooting percentage (47-41).
Plainview shot 70% (14 of 20) from the foul line, making more than twice the number of free throws as Columbia (6 of 14 for 43%).
The Bears finished the annual HoopsGiving basketball tournament with a game against West Morgan. The finale was not completed before The Times-Journal’s weekend edition went to press.
