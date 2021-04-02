Plainview ranks 3rd, Fyffe 9th in 3A

In the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school softball rankings, Plainview posted at No. 3 and Fyffe appeared at No. 9 in the Class 3A.
Meanwhile, Fort Payne was selected as the No. 7-ranked team in 6A competition, rounding out DeKalb County’s state-ranked softball teams.
Plainview (16-2-1) carried an 11-game winning streak into spring break. The Bears’ wins included an 11-1 victory against Sylvania, a 15-0 shutout win against Brewer, a 14-0 win against Cedar Bluff and a 4-3 win against Pisgah.
The Bears wrapped up last week with a 3-0 showing. They had a 3-0 victory against Gibson Southern, a 14-2 triumph against McEwen and a 13-0 win against Hendersonville.
Fyffe (13-5-2) went 3-1 in a series of games Saturday. The Red Devils notched a 7-4 win and a 5-0 win against Arab. They added a 6-3 victory against Geraldine before taking an 8-1 loss to Etowah.
Fort Payne (17-2) picked up an 11-1 victory against Arab last Tuesday. The Wildcats constructed a seven-game winning streak prior to last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.