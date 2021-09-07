Sylvania returns to play after a week without competition, hosting Fyffe at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams (2-1, 1-0 Class 3A, Region 7) received a forfeit win last week after Brindlee Mountain was forced to cancel the game due to COVID concerns.
In their last game against Sardis on Aug. 27, the Rams earned a 50-22 victory.
Brody Smith completed 6 of 10 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while rushing eight times for 29 yards and a score.
Smith connected with Sawyer Hughes three times for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Styles Hughes paced Sylvania’s ground game with a team-best 69 yards on eight attempts with a touchdown, Zack Anderson added nine carries for 58 yards and a score. Anderson also contributed a 99-yard kickoff return for a score.
Will Gant led Sylvania’s defense with seven tackles, Ryan Roger had five tackles and Aspen Cooley assisted on five stops while recovering two fumbles.
The Red Devils (2-0, 1-0) amassed 423 yards rushing in a 50-0 rout of region foe Collinsville last Friday night, adding to their historic winning streak.
The region-opening victory allowed Fyffe to win its 60th consecutive regular-season game, 50th straight game at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field, 47th overall game in a row and 40th straight region game.
Brodie Hicks propelled Fyffe’s rushing attack with 125 yards on 21 carries. Logan Anderson gained 84 yards on eight attempts, and Aubrey Baker had 12 carries for 68 yards. Eighth-grader Ryder Smith rushed for 60 yards on 12 attempts.
Fyffe’s defense limited Collinsville to one first down and 44 total yards.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, the Red Devils lead 37-21-2 in the all-time series against Sylvania, including a 49-20 win in last year’s meeting.
Sardis at Geraldine
Behind a win in their 3A, Region 7 opener, the Geraldine Bulldogs host the Sardis Lions at Coolidge-Isbell Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bulldogs (1-1) used a balanced rushing effort to gain 387 yards and blow out Asbury 60-6 in their home opener last week.
Jaxon Colvin rushed for a team-high 78 yards on two attempts with two touchdowns, Bo Harper added 60 yards rushing on three carries for a touchdown and Carlos Mann ran for a 59-yard score for Geraldine in first-year head coach Michael Davis’ first win with the program.
Sardis leads 25-18-1 in the all-time series against Geraldine, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Bulldogs won 36-19 in last year’s matchup.
The Lions (0-2, 0-1 5A, Region 7) are coming off a 27-8 loss in a region opener against Douglas. They opened the season with a 50-22 loss against Sylvania on Aug. 27.
Brindlee Mountain at Collinsville
Collinsville will pursue its first region win as the Brindlee Mountain Lions visit Chad Hawkins Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brindlee Mountain enters at 0-2 after forfeiting last week’s scheduled region opener against Sylvania due to COVID concerns. The Lions began their 2021 campaign with a 53-0 loss at Holly Pond on Aug. 20.
The Lions have gone winless through the past three seasons. Their last win was Sept. 29, 2017, when they defeated Douglas 25-6.
The Panthers received a forfeit win from Brindlee Mountain last season. It was the first scheduled meeting between the teams in the history of the two programs, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Collinsville dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in 3A, Region 7 play last week with a 50-0 loss at Fyffe. The Panthers gained just one first down and 44 total yards.
Tanner at Ider
The Ider Hornets return home to play 2A, Region 7 foe Tanner at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
A late rally powered Ider to a 13-7 victory at North Sand Mountain last Friday night, improving the team to 2-1 and 1-0 in region competition.
Trailing 7-0 with 9:22 remaining in regulation, Dylan Grant ran in a 1-yard score to tie things.
With less than 2 minutes remaining, the Hornets recovered a NSM fumble and Matt Norman rushed for a 44-yard gain before Hunter Robinson scored a go-ahead 34-yard touchdown run with a minute left. The ensuing extra-point kick bounced off the right post.
Tanner (1-2, 1-0) defeated Section 20-14 last week to open region competition on a positive note. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Rattlers; losses were against Ardmore and Lexington, respectively.
Entering Friday’s contest, the Rattlers hold a 3-2 lead against Ider in their all-time series, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. Ider was forced to forfeit last year’s contest due to COVID concerns.
Plainview at Asbury
Plainview opens 3A, Region 7 play at Asbury at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bears (2-0) were victorious 53-0 against Asbury in last year’s game. It was the first time the two programs had ever played each other, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Following a 60-6 drubbing at Geraldine last Friday night, the Rams enter this week’s game with a 1-2 record. They opened the season with a 33-8 win against Gaston and lost 51-28 against Whitesburg Christian on Aug. 27.
Meanwhile, Plainview visits Asbury on the heels of a 54-40 win in a home opener against Pisgah.
Braiden Thomas rushed for a game-high 284 yards on 27 attempts with three touchdowns; his longest single run was 89 yards. Noah White carried nine times for 107 yards and three scores and Andrew Hall chipped in 61 yards on three attempts with a touchdown.
The Bears rolled up 496 yards of offense, all rushing, while Pisgah finished with 328 total yards.
Crossville at Guntersville
Winless Crossville travels to Guntersville for its second 5A, Region 7 game at 7 p.m. Friday.
In last week’s region opener against Boaz, the Lions were restricted to minus-21 total yards (36 yards passing and minus-57 yards rushing) and dropped to 0-3 overall.
Guntersville downed Fairview 34-19 in a region opener last week and improved to 2-1. The Wildcats defeated Arab 29-21 after opening with a 55-21 loss against Handley at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Aug. 19.
Guntersville routed Crossville 49-7 last season and lead the all-time series 10-1. The last Crossville victory against Guntersville was a 24-6 triumph Nov. 10, 1944, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Valley Head at Woodville
Valley Head travels to Woodville on Friday night, as both teams aim to collect their first win. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Frazier Field.
The Panthers fell to 0-3 and 0-1 in 1A, Region 7 play with a 49-0 loss to Coosa Christian last Friday. They lost 42-8 against Douglas after opening the season with a 53-0 loss at Ider under first-year head coach Matt Sanders.
Also 0-3, Valley Head leads the all-time series against Woodville 11-4. The last time Woodville won a game in the series was October 2018, when the Panthers were victorious 35-6, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Tigers, led by first-year head coach Charles Hammon, are coming off a 33-26 region-opening loss at Cedar Bluff. They opened the season with a 40-18 loss against Ragland before taking a 34-14 loss against Section.
Tuscaloosa Christian at Cornerstone
The Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles host the Tuscaloosa Christian Warriors in a home opener in Rainsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles beat Faith Temple-Jacksonville 46-24 in Jacksonville last Friday night, improving to 3-0. Tristan Johnson, Lucas Hale, Israel Phillips and Jack McGullion each scored touchdowns in the win.
Cornerstone led 26-0 before halftime.
Tuscaloosa romped past New Life Christian 70-16 last Friday and improved to 2-1.
Shannon J. Allen, publisher of The Sand Mountain Reporter, Hunter Jones, special to The Jackson County Sentinel, and Ricky Smith, special to The Sand Mountain Reporter, all contributed to this report.
