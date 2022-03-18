Fort Payne’s soccer teams combined to create a stellar sweep against Class 6A, Area 15 rival Scottsboro on Thursday.
Avery Chadwick produced five goals with an assist in the Fort Payne girls’ 9-0 victory, before Cristian Barrientos recorded a hat trick with three goals in the Fort Payne boys’ 4-0 win at the Fort Payne Sports Complex.
In the girls’ match, Alexa Hidrogo and Chloe Goggans each scored a goal with an assist, Reese McCurdy scored a goal with two assists, Daisy Soto added a goal and Jayleen Escobar assisted on two scores.
Fort Payne (5-5-4, 2-1) pulled ahead 4-0 at halftime, before Chadwick accounted for all of the team’s second-half scoring.
Scottsboro’s record dropped to 5-10-1 overall and 0-3 in area play.
In the boys’ match, Fort Payne led 2-0 at halftime after Kai Stolp assisted Barrientos on a goal 15 minutes, 37 seconds into the first half. Stolp got on the scoring end of a pass from Cris Rocha with 7 minutes remaining in the half.
Barrientos added a solo goal at the 16:15 mark of the second half, ahead of netting his final goal from an assist by Joshua Guerra at the 32:23 mark of the half.
Fort Payne (9-3-1, 2-1) finished with 34 shots on goal, attempting 14 corner kicks. Fort Payne’s defense limited Scottsboro (10-4-2, 1-2) to two total shots (two corner kick opportunities).
The Fort Payne girls are scheduled to host Arab for an area match at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while the Fort Payne boys travel to Arab for a 7 p.m. match Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.