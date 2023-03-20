Hannah Regula belted two home runs, drove in five runs and scored four runs, as Plainview trounced Cullman 19-8 in five innings in Hoover last Saturday.

Shianne Parker doubled on two hits with a run scored, and Graidin Haas drove in four runs on two hits and plated two runs as the Bears remained unbeaten, improving to 8-0. Mia Tidmore plated four runs on three hits with two RBIs, Abby Williams scattered three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, as Kadie Brooks finished with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored and Mallory Lindsey contributed two hits with an RBI and a run scored. 

