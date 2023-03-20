Hannah Regula belted two home runs, drove in five runs and scored four runs, as Plainview trounced Cullman 19-8 in five innings in Hoover last Saturday.
Shianne Parker doubled on two hits with a run scored, and Graidin Haas drove in four runs on two hits and plated two runs as the Bears remained unbeaten, improving to 8-0. Mia Tidmore plated four runs on three hits with two RBIs, Abby Williams scattered three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, as Kadie Brooks finished with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored and Mallory Lindsey contributed two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Chloe Hatch earned the win in the circle in 3 1/3 innings; she allowed no runs on three hits with two strikeouts and walks. Parker gave up eight runs on six hits, while striking out and walking one.
Emma Claire Wilson homered with three RBIs, while giving up 10 hits and eight runs with five strikeouts across 3 2/3 innings of the loss in the circle for the Bearcats.
In the Bears’ 13-3 rout of Helena in five innings, Haas pounded a two-run home run while driving in four runs. Jada Hampton doubled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Tidmore scattered three hits and plated two runs and Williams cashed in two runs on two hits with two RBIs. Hatch drove in three runs; she earned the win in 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three hits and two runs.
Helena’s Presley Lively homered on two hits and drove in three runs. Amelia Powell took the loss in two innings; she allowed seven runs on six hits.
Miklyn Troxtel launched a home run and finished with an RBI and plated two runs as Ider rallied past Cedar Bluff last Saturday.
Makinley Traylor scattered three hits, including a double, with two hits and an RBI for the Hornets (8-6). Julie Mavity doubled on two hits with a double and two RBIs, while Lexi Brewer plated two hits on two runs.
Sophia Murphey homered on two hits and drove in two runs, as Ider’s comeback attempt fell short in an 8-7 loss against Glencoe earlier Saturday. Traylor plated two runs on two hits with an RBI. Troxtel recorded two hits with an RBI and a run scored; she tossed four innings, allowing five hits and four runs with three strikeouts.
