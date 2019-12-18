PREP ROUNDUP: Collinsville girls top Sand Rock, improve to 9-0

Behind Hadley Hamilton’s 13 points and nine points apiece from Maggie McKinney and Brittany Rivera, the Collinsville girls basketball team beat Sand Rock 56-40 and improved to 9-0 on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (9-0, 2-0 Class 2A, Area 14) led 20-11 after the first quarter. Hamilton made two 3-pointers and McKinney and Tyla Tatum each added a 3 during the frame.
Sand Rock (6-3, 2-1) held Collinsville to seven points in the second period and the Panthers led 27-22 at intermission.
The Panthers’ defense tightened in the third and limited Sand Rock to 17 second-half points.
Lanie Henderson scored a game-high 16 points for Sand Rock.
Hendricks’ 23 points leads Wildcats in loss vs. Aggies
Jacob Hendricks scored a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers, in the Fort Payne boys’ 64-52 loss at Albertville in a Class 6A, Area 13 matchup Tuesday night.
Lane White finished with 11 points and Micah Simpson added nine points for the Wildcats (1-8, 0-2).
The Aggies (10-0, 1-0) took a 28-23 halftime advantage. Elijah Moss made a pair of 3-pointers during the third to extend the lead to 44-40 heading into the final period.
After a quiet offensive first half, Chi Jordan scored 11 fourth-quarter points as the Aggies outscored Fort Payne 20-12 to pull away with their 10th win. Jordan finished with a game-high 15 points. Moss added 13 points and Trinity Bell chipped in 11 points.
Fort Payne girls take 1st area loss against Albertville
Kylie Neil led the Fort Payne girls with 12 points as the offense was held to a season-low point total in a 46-30 loss to Albertville in a Class 6A, Area 13 matchup Tuesday night.
It was the first area loss for the Wildcats (8-2, 1-1).
The Aggies (9-0, 1-0) led 29-16 at the half and limited Fort Payne to 14 second-half points.
Jayden Watkins paced Albertville with a game-high 18 points.
The Wildcats begin play in the Wills Valley Shootout on Thursday. They play Thompson at 4:30 p.m. at Fort Payne High School.
AREA SCORES
Tuesday
Prep Basketball
Sand Mountain Tournament
Girls:
Pisgah 79, Crossville 33
Fyffe 67, Geraldine 19
Plainview 60, Section 50
Ider 63, Sylvania 57
Non-tournament games
Girls:
Albertville 46, Fort Payne 30
Collinsville 56, Sand Rock 40
Boys:
Albertville 64, Fort Payne 52
Sand Rock 61, Collinsville 56
Prep Wrestling
Dade County (Ga.) 45, Fort Payne 30
