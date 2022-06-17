Rising seniors Keegan Whitaker of Ider and Sam Crowell of Plainview each soaked up advice from college coaches and teamed with other notable high school baseball players in competition this week.
The DeKalb County duo participated in the 23rd annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association High School All-Star Event that ran Monday-Wednesday at Troy University.
“It was more than just playing the games for me,” Crowell said. “We had different high school and college coaches there and got to learn from them. Having an opportunity to listen and learn from them was something special.”
The event brought together a collection of rising seniors and juniors from across Alabama to showcase their baseball skills. Players were divided into six teams.
Whitaker, a 6-foot, 145-pound right-handed catcher, played for Team Gray, led by Bevill State Community College coach Travis Garner. Additional coaches included Midfield’s Dimitri Densmore, Pinson Valley’s Jimmie Holiefield and Marbury’s Justin Veazey.
Whitaker’s teammates included Sardis right-handed pitcher Luke Weems, Southside middle infielder/right-hander Dre’son Champagne and Southside right-hander Trey Frachiseur, along with Oxford first baseman Hayes Harrison and Spain Park middle infielder James Battersby.
During one game with Whitaker behind home plate, he and a third baseman caught an opposing player in a rundown between third and home, Whitaker said. The third baseman delivered the tag out.
“It was great to have all of the work nobody sees show up,” Whitaker said.
Playing catcher since his baseball career began at age 7, Whitaker said he likes the challenges that come with playing the position. From pitch-calling to blocking to having to react to faster pitching speeds as pitchers naturally improve over time, Whitaker enjoys the process.
“I’m one of those players who likes to be challenged and learn new things,” he said.
Though he has interest in playing baseball at the collegiate level, Whitaker said he hasn’t been contacted by any college programs yet.
During the 2022 season, Whitaker helped Ider appear in the state quarterfinal round of the AHSAA Class 2A state postseason.
Crowell competed with Team Royal Blue in Troy this week. Crowell, a 6-1, 190-pound left-handed pitcher, was coached by Snead State Community College’s Andrew Porch, Darryl Dunbar of Paul Bryant High School and Cory Hamrick of Shelby County High School.
Crowell’s teammates included Gadsden City first baseman Gabriel Brito and third baseman Jordan Nowell, J.B. Pennington outfielder Isaac Murphree and Springville left-hander Brady Gillespie, along with Russellville outfielder Banks Langston, lefty Brayden Heaps and outfielder Casen Heaps.
Each roster had nine pitchers, with each one allowed two innings. With Crowell on the mound and his Team Royal leading Team Black 5-1 in the bottom of the third inning with no outs, a Team Black hitter hit a popup along the third base-line. Crowell ran to make the catch.
“It was so hot and I was sweating so much that my glove slipped off my hand and I had to field (the ball) barehanded,” he said.
Crowell successfully delivered the throw to first base and recorded the out.
At the beginning of the season, Crowell understood that pitching was his strongest on-field attribute and would probably be his greatest strength for attracting collegiate offers.
The lifelong baseball player said he has been contacted by Snead State Community College in Boaz. The college’s baseball program expressed interest in watching his continued development.
Crowell and Plainview played in the second round of the 3A state tournament this season.
