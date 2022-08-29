Bennett Blanks helped fuel Fort Payne's strong defensive effort in a 26-14 victory against Etowah and was selected The Times-Journal's Player of the Week after receiving 31% of the online vote.
Blanks, a junior, sacked Etowah quarterback Trace Thompson on the Blue Devils' final drive of the first half, one of his many pressures of the game.
