Overcoming problems presented by the rain, the Fyffe track and field teams competed in the Scottsboro Invitational at Trammell Stadium last Saturday.
The Red Devils participated in junior high-varsity competition, notching 11 top-10 finishes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Overcoming problems presented by the rain, the Fyffe track and field teams competed in the Scottsboro Invitational at Trammell Stadium last Saturday.
The Red Devils participated in junior high-varsity competition, notching 11 top-10 finishes.
Kirby Coots scored three top-10 finishes for the Fyffe varsity girls. She ran a leg of the third-place 4x100-meter relay team with teammates Adyson Bailey, Nataly Woodle and Hadley West, and placed eighth in the 100-meter dash and ninth in the 200-meter dash.
Miley Westbrook placed second in the junior high girls 400-meter dash, clocked third place in the 800-meter run and was 10th in the 200-meter dash.
Hadlee Powell earned a fourth-place finish in the varsity girls shot put and was sixth in the discus throw.
Brycen Green was second in the junior high boys 100-meter dash and seventh in the 400-meter dash.
Fyffe’s complete results from the annual Scottsboro Invitational, with athlete, place and time:
Girls
100-meter dash
Kirby Coots, eighth, 14.34
Adyson Bailey, 17th, 15.23
Kimberly Dukes, 11th, 15.65
Hadley West, 24th, 17.34
200-meter dash
Kirby Coots, ninth, 29.81
Adyson Bailey, 16th, 31.26
Kimberly Dukes, ninth, 33.44
Miley Westbrook, 10th, 33.51
400-meter dash
Miley Westbrook, second, 1:10.54
Hadley West, 25th, 1:19.92
800-meter run
Miley Westbrook, third, 3:04.81
4x100-meter relay
Adyson Bailey, Kirby Coots, Nataly Woodle and Hadley West, third, 58.37
Discus throw
Hadlee Powell, sixth, 74-11
Shot put
Hadlee Powell, fourth, 30-3.5
Boys
100-meter dash
Brycen Green, second, 13.60
400-meter dash
David Smith, 19th, 59.84
Dawson McCollum, 27th, 1:01.23
Brycen Green, seventh, 1:04.06
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mostly sunny. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:15:46 AM
Sunset: 07:12:09 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:14:28 AM
Sunset: 07:12:56 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: E @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 06:13:10 AM
Sunset: 07:13:42 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: S @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:11:53 AM
Sunset: 07:14:29 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mostly cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 06:10:37 AM
Sunset: 07:15:15 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: W @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:09:21 AM
Sunset: 07:16:02 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:08:06 AM
Sunset: 07:16:49 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.