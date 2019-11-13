Collinsville visits Ohatchee in second-round matchup

The 10-1 Collinsville Panthers hit the road for a second-round Class 2A showdown with Ohatchee at 7 p.m. Friday.
During its last quarterfinal appearance in 2011, Collinsville took a 28-7 loss at Ragland and finished the season 11-2 under then-coach Alan Beckett.
After a second-place finish in Region 8, the Panthers began their playoff push with a 63-18 win at home against Colbert County last Friday night. Michael Tucker ran for 103 yards on 10 carries with four rushing scores, a receiving score and an interception. Kaleb Jones added 190 yards and three rushing touchdowns on nine attempts, while throwing for 96 yards and a TD.
Collinsville scored touchdowns on eight of its first nine possessions and tallied 515 yards of total offense (46 rushes for 404 yards; 109 yards passing). Defensively, the Panthers forced three turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble). Myles Underwood intercepted a pass that led to a Collinsville score early in the game.
The Panthers had the highest-scoring output in program history this season with 482 points, according to the Alabama High School Football Historians Association.
Ohatchee (10-0) won the Class 2A, Region 6 championship for a second consecutive year. With regular-season wins against Westbrook Christian, White Plains and Ranburne, the Indians have shown impressive all-around strength. They average 47 points per game and allow just nine points per game. They have scored 40 or more points in all but one game.
The Indians defeated Southeastern 55-13 in the first round last Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.