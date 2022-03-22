Word tosses one-hitter, Plainview tops Fyffe

Tessa Word retired 13 Fyffe batters and walked one while giving up one hit in a complete game, as Plainview defeated Class 3A, Area 14 rival Fyffe 2-1 on Saturday.
Word threw 70 strikes, including 17 first-pitch strikes, in 101 total pitches as she earned the win in the circle and the Bears improved to 7-0.
Word was 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, and Jada Hampton, Lily Boswell and Mallory Lindsey all went 2 for 3, as Plainview compiled 11 hits.
Chloe Hatch delivered a complete game for the Red Devils. She struck out one and walked none.
Alivia Hatch doubled on Fyffe’s lone hit. Emily Webb scored the run in the fourth inning after Plainview pushed two runs across in the third frame.
Geraldine 8, Glencoe 3:
Lydia West homered and pitched a complete game, Gracey Johnson also homered and Geraldine rolled past Glencoe on Monday.
West crushed a two-run home run across center field to lift the Bulldogs (9-1) to an 8-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning. She finished with three RBIs on two hits. In the circle, West struck out seven, walked two and surrendered five hits.
Johnson had a two-run homer to boost Geraldine’s advantage to 6-2 in the top of the fifth frame. She drove in two runs on two hits and plated two runs.
JJ Dismuke scored two runs on two hits with an RBI, Amelia Cofield added two hits and a run scored and Shelby Trester added an RBI and plated a run, as the Bulldogs collected 12 hits and left seven runners stranded on base.
Glencoe’s Hailey Hanners hit a home run and doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
The Yellow Jackets left seven stranded on base.
