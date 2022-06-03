The Plainview baseball program wrapped its third-annual Memorial Tournament on Friday.
The event spanned four days and featured junior high, junior varsity and varsity competitions. Plainview, Collinsville, Fyffe, Pisgah, Section and Coosa Christian participated.
