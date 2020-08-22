FORT PAYNE — Hunter Love scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 3:44 left to slice Fort Payne’s deficit to one score, before a last-minute drive ended with a turnover on downs deep in Briarwood Christian territory, ending the Wildcats’ comeback hopes in a 28-20 loss in a season opener for both teams at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
Briarwood (1-0) agreed to become the Wildcats’ new season-opening opponent after Athens, the team originally scheduled to open at Fort Payne, was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
Wildcats coach Chris Elmore told his players after Friday’s game that facing a team of Briarwood’s stature will ultimately help them reach the heights they want to reach this season.
“We scheduled Athens and Gadsden City (to start the season), and then when Briarwood wanted to replace Athens, I was excited because we’d scheduled two tough opponents to challenge our kids early on,” Elmore said. “We were challenged tonight. That’s a 12-2 team from last year and they have a lot of guys back.”
Love finished with 150 yards rushing on 33 carries with a touchdown, J.D. Blalock completed 10 of 23 passes for 111 yards with no interceptions and a TD pass to Cam Thomas, who had five receptions for 71 yards.
“I knew our offensive line needed to see a team like (Briarwood) early in the year,” Elmore said. “They have two really good linebackers. (Tyler) Waugh was an all-state linebacker last year and we knew it would be difficult to run.”
Love’s late TD run capped a 13-play, 71-yard drive to get Fort Payne (0-1) back within striking distance at 28-20 after trailing by as much as 15 points midway through the third quarter.
The Wildcats’ scoring drive was highlighted by a 30-yard run by Blalock and a Blalock-to-Thomas connection that picked up 19 yards in a fourth-and-8 situation.
On the Lions’ ensuing possession, Christopher Vizzina rolled left and found Nicholas Dicen open for a 74-yard catch-and-run score that was called back after offsetting penalties on the play occurred before Dicen crossed the goal line, leading to a punt with 3:13 to play.
A personal foul call on Briarwood allowed Fort Payne to set a fresh set of downs on Briarwood’s 26-yard line with 2 minutes remaining. The Wildcats drove down to the 5 before Blalock was sacked and his fourth-down throw sailed through the back of the end zone with 4 seconds left on the game clock.
Fort Payne was penalized five times for 43 yards. Briarwood picked up nine penalties for 73 yards.
A personal foul penalty against the Wildcats negated a Blalock-to-Thomas scoring strike late in the third that would have pulled them to within a score of the Lions.
“It was just a bad break,” Elmore said. “Our lineman was blocking as hard as he could block and he kind of lost track of where downfield was and got past the 2-yard cushion.”
Vizzina hit Luke Reebals for a 46-yard TD with 1:45 remaining before the half to extend the Lions’ advantage to 21-13 at the break. Vizzina threw for 257 yards on 8-for-15 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions. Reebals finished with four catches for 68 yards and rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries.
The Wildcats built some momentum in the second quarter after falling behind 7-0.
Blalock found Thomas running across the middle of the field for a 31-yard TD with 9:41 left in the first half to get Fort Payne’s its first points of the 2020 season. Less than 2 minutes later, the Wildcats recovered a Briarwood fumble at Briarwood’s 28.
Love peeled off a 14-yard gain on a run down to the Lions’ 6, before an illegal procedure penalty two plays later forced Fort Payne to settle for an Alex McPherson 19-yard field goal to make it 14-10 with 5:32 to play in the half.
McPherson wasn’t finished dazzling the crowd with his leg, however. With 4 minutes left in the half, he booted a 56-yard field goal to pull the Wildcats within 14-13.
Will Abbott led Fort Payne’s defense with eight tackles, and Heisman Brown and Darwin Camp added five tackles apiece.
“I’m proud of where we are,” Elmore said. “We have to get better, obviously, but I thought this was a great challenge for us and I think it’s a game that will help us as we get later into the season and play some region opponents.”
