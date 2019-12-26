With both teams coming in undefeated, the third-ranked Collinsville girls basketball team still had a tall task ahead of it to topple top-ranked Pisgah.
Hadley Hamilton scored a team-high 19 points for the Panthers in a 62-49 loss at Pisgah on Monday.
Olivia Akins had nine points for Collinsville (12-1) and Brittany Rivera added eight points.
The two-time defending Class 3A state champion Eagles improved to 14-0 and increased their winning streak to 32 games.
Molly Heard led Pisgah’s balanced offense with a game-high 20 points. Kallie Tinker scored 14 points, Chloe Womack had 13 points and Layla Hatfield added 12 points.
Hamilton hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored eight points to help the Panthers stay even with Pisgah at 14 heading into the second frame.
But the Eagles outscored Collinsville 20-7 in the second quarter to pull away with a 34-21 halftime advantage. Womack drilled three 3-pointers and Heard scored eight points during the stretch to give Pisgah a cushion.
The teams scored 28 points apiece in the second half.
Rivera made all six fourth-quarter free-throw attempts and Hamilton scored eight second-half points for the Panthers, while Tinker, Heard and Madison Myers all made 3s for Pisgah.
Pisgah boys 64, Collinsville 56
Kaleb Jones had 23 points and Isaac Jones chipped in 22 points for the Collinsville boys in a 64-56 loss against Pisgah in the second varsity contest.
Issac Jones scored all of his 22 points in three quarters as the Panthers (3-5) attempted a comeback. Kaleb Jones made four 3-pointers and 7 of 8 shots from the foul line and was the Panthers’ only offensive source in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles (6-6) led 36-25 at the half.
Nate Cornelison finished with a game-high 27 points for Pisgah. Jared Wilks scored 17 points and Austin Brown added 10 points.
The third quarter was a difference-maker for the Panthers. They held Pisgah to seven points in the period, with Cornelison being the team’s lone offensive source. It cut the lead to 43-40 heading into the fourth.
Despite 14 points from Kaleb Jones in the final quarter, the Eagles sank 10 of 12 shots from the foul line and had their most productive period of the game, scoring 21 points.
