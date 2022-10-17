Fort Payne, the No. 2-seeded team in the Class 6A-Area 13 Tournament, swept No. 3 Gadsden City 3-0 in the semifinal round and fell 3-0 to No. 1 Oxford on Saturday, clinching a berth in the AHSAA North Super Regional at Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
The Wildcats’ advancement brought DeKalb County’s tally to five teams participating in the regional, beginning Wednesday. The 33-21 Wildcats are paired against Area 10 winner Mountain Brook in the opening round of the 6A Regional at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Fort Payne/Mountain Brook winner advances to play the Athens/Huffman winner in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The semifinal round is slated for 2 p.m. Thursday, and the championship and third-place rounds are set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Class 3A’s Plainview and Geraldine, along with 2A’s Fyffe and Ider all begin first-round regional competition Thursday.
Plainview (58-10), the Area 14 champion, faces Area 9 runner-up Carbon Hill (10-24) in the opening round at 9 a.m. Thursday. The Plainview/Carbon Hill winner battles the Danville/Clements winner in the quarterfinal round at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Geraldine (29-15), the Area 14 runner-up, takes on Area 9 champion Winfield (14-15) at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The Geraldine/Winfield winner takes on the Lauderdale County/Vinemont winner at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The 3A semifinal round resumes at 10 a.m. Friday, with the championship and third-place rounds taking place at 1 p.m. Friday.
Area 16 runner-up Ider (15-15) pairs against Area 12 winner Holly Pond (27-17) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The winner of the Ider/Holly Pond match advances to play the Lindsay lane/Westminster winner at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fyffe (19-25), the Area 16 winner, plays Cold Springs (18-25), the Area 12 runner-up, at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The Fyffe/Cold Springs winner plays the winner of the Altamont/Falkville match at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The 2A semifinal round is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, with championship and third-round play set for 1 p.m. Friday.
