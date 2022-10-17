Fort Payne, the No. 2-seeded team in the Class 6A-Area 13 Tournament, swept No. 3 Gadsden City 3-0 in the semifinal round and fell 3-0 to No. 1 Oxford on Saturday, clinching a berth in the AHSAA North Super Regional at Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The Wildcats’ advancement brought DeKalb County’s tally to five teams participating in the regional, beginning Wednesday. The 33-21 Wildcats are paired against Area 10 winner Mountain Brook in the opening round of the 6A Regional at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Fort Payne/Mountain Brook winner advances to play the Athens/Huffman winner in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The semifinal round is slated for 2 p.m. Thursday, and the championship and third-place rounds are set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

