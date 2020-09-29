Ider's Robinson wins Player of the Week

Ider's Hunter Robinson won this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week with 31% of the online voting.
The sophomore amassed 270 yards in total in the Hornets' 34-32 loss at Valley Head last Friday night.
Robinson led Ider's run game with 172 yards on 22 carries, adding four kickoff returns for 98 yards.
Robinson contributed to the Hornets' comeback attempt, as they nearly erased a 20-9 first-half deficit against Valley Head.
