With AHSAA All-Star Week bringing a collection of rising juniors and coaches from across the state together in Montgomery this week, some DeKalb County student-athletes were in the mix.
Plainview’s Landon White and Fort Payne’s Luke Stephens participated in the North-South boys basketball game, while Fort Payne’s Cristian Barrientos played in the boys soccer match and Geraldine’s Brooklyn Hall competed in the all-star volleyball match.
On Wednesday in the boys all-star soccer match, Barrientos scored a goal with three second-half assists, garnering MVP honors while helping the North boys win 5-3 at Emory Folmar Soccer Complex.
“Winning the North all-star MVP means a lot,” Barrientos said. “It shows me that I have what it takes to go to the college level.”
While Barrientos collected North MVP, Gulf Shores’ Talan Galvan was named South MVP. The North boys improved to a 14-4-1 record in the series.
Barrientos claimed MVP of the 2023 AHSAA Class 6A boys state championship match, scoring all four of Fort Payne’s goals in the win. Additionally, he was named as Gatorade Alabama Boys Soccer Player of the Year in June.
Galvan scored in the 26th minute to push the South into a 1-0 lead, before Homewood’s Will Jackson assisted Barrientos with the tying goal 2 minutes later.
The match was locked at 2 at halftime after a second goal by Galvan and Oneonta’s Cesar Vazquez scored for the North.
The North ripped off four consecutive goals to pull away in the second half. All goals came within a 10-minute span and Barrientos contributed three assists during the stretch.
“Getting to play with some of the best upcoming seniors helps you learn and helps you push yourself,” Barrientos said.
On Thursday in the all-star volleyball match at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, Hall and the North fell 3-1 to the South.
The North won the first set 25-13, before falling 25-23 in the second set and 25-12 in the decisive third set.
It was the second straight win in the series that began in 1997 for the South, but the North still hold at 15-10 overall advantage.
North MVP Megan Jarrett of Bob Jones had a match-high 15 digs and two assists from the libero position.
On Tuesday, White and Stephens saw action for the North boys in the boys basketball game at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.
“It was just an honor to be selected because those were the best players in Alabama,” Stephens said. “It was really fun to play with those guys.”
The South boys held on to win 81-79, as Jeff Davis’ Jamicah Adair sank a jump shot as time expired.
White, who helped the Plainview boys win the 2022-23 AHSAA Class 3A state basketball title, finished with eight points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field and 4 of 6 from the foul line, while hauling in four rebounds in 14 minutes. Stephens played 13 minutes, collecting eight rebounds and two points on 1-of-7 shooting.
“It was only competitive for the last few minutes because everyone was cherry picking and trying to dunk,” Stephens said.
The game was tied 11 times with six lead changes. The South’s biggest lead was six points in the fourth period while the North led by 14 in the second quarter. The North led 42-37 at the half and the teams were tied at 64 headed into the final quarter.
Adair, who finished with 14 points, in the 80th AHSAA North-South boys all-star game hit a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining to erase a 78-77 North lead. Tanner’s Skylar Townsend then tied the game with one of two free-throw shots.
White and Stephens played in every quarter, as substitutions were made every 2 minutes with five players leaving the floor for another five entering the game.
The North now leads the all-time series – that began in 1951 – 50-30.
The North girls cruised past the South 80-44, pushing their all-time advantage to 23-3.
Adair, who was 6 for 6 at the foul line, earned South MVP honors. Eufaula’s Toney Coleman scored 12 points and had six rebounds for the winners.
Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis was the North MVP with 13 points, including 3 for 4 from behind the 3-point line, and three assists. Townsend had 12 points and also hit 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.
