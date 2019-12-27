Isaac Jones scored 10 points and Kaleb Jones added nine points for the Collinsville boys, as Guntersville used a third-quarter run to pull away and hand the Panthers a 67-34 loss in the the first round of the First State Bank Shootout at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Brandon Fussell finished with a game-high 15 points to lead five players in double-digit scoring. Campbell Leach scored 12 points, Cooper Davidson added 11 points and Jack Harris and Jerrell Williamson had 10 points apiece.
The Wildcats (9-2) went on a 10-4 run in the third, sparked by defense and transition baskets. Davidson hit a step-back jumper, Fussell made a fast-break layup and a jump shot and Davidson found Harris for a transition layup to give Guntersville a 54-30 lead heading into the fourth.
Ben Fussell made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 60-30 with 6:26 left in regulation.
The Panthers (3-6) pulled within 12 at halftime after falling behind 24-8 early in the second quarter. A hot-shooting streak and timely defensive plays helped Collinsville cut the deficit. Isaac Jones and Toby Osborn made 3-pointers during a 1:16 span for a quick 3-0 spurt to make it 24-20 with 4:49 remaining in the half.
Guntersville’s Jack Harris tipped in a shot and scored again in the paint before Davidson made a 3-pointer to close the half on a 4-1 run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.