Plainview won the Liberty Bank Invitational at Geraldine High School on Saturday.
The Bears swept through pool play before defeating Guntersville, Susan Moore and Danville, respectively, to claim the tournament championship.
In a 2-1 tournament-play victory against Danville, Plainview dropped the first set 26-24 before winning the second set 25-10 and forcing a decisive third set, in which the Bears won 15-12.
Against Susan Moore, Plainview rallied with a 25-21 win in Set 2 after falling 25-20 in the opening set of tournament play. The bears finished with a 15-11 win in the third set.
Plainview topped Guntersville 25-20 in its first set in tournament play, before the Wildcats took Set 2 25-21. Plainview sealed the deal with a 15-13 victory in the third frame.
The Bears opened pool play with 25-12, 25-10 wins against Fyffe. They followed with 25-6, 25-14 wins against Scottsboro, before defeating Susan Moore (20-25, 25-21, 15-11).
Plainview improved its overall record to 8-0.
Saydi Jackson finished the weekend with 46 kills, 12 digs, 14 aces and four blocks for Plainview. Jocelyn Hatfield tallied 41 kills and 38 digs, Kami Sanders contributed 33 kills, 19 digs, seven aces and three blocks and Cadence Liles chipped in 21 kills with 13 blocks and three assists.
Aubriella Hairston recorded 18 kills with 10 blocks, seven digs and four assists, and Ali Price had 94 assists and 28 digs. Kinsley Martin collected 58 assists and 22 digs with 12 aces.
Geraldine, the defending Liberty Bank Invitational champion, finished with a three-set loss to Susan Moore after beating Ider, Cedar Bluff and Walter Wellborn, respectively.
Kaleigh Butler and Brooklyn Hall each finished the weekend with 18 kills, four assists and three digs for Geraldine.
Geraldine's Kentlei Rogers had 17 kills and nine digs, Emma Baker contributed 41 assists with 10 digs, six aces and five kills, and Zoey Faulkner added 24 assists, seven digs and three aces. Bella Pettis finished with 21 digs, 11 kills, and four aces and assists. Hallie Burns tallied 17 digs with four assists and two aces, Jodie Willis added 10 digs and three aces and Emma Stephenson chipped in 10 digs and five kills.
