Undefeated Devils, Bison meet for showdown

The game has been rescheduled but the matchup remains the same.
The undefeated Fyffe Red Devils host the undefeated North Sand Mountain Bison at Ridgeway-Long Field at Paul Benefield Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
The game was rescheduled from Friday night’s original date due to possible inclement weather expected from Hurricane Delta.
Fyffe (6-0, 4-0 Class 3A Region 7) is coming off a 42-12 victory against region rival Plainview to retain its perfect record.
Ike Rowell propelled the Red Devils’ offense with 171 yards rushing on 18 carries and four rushing touchdowns, adding 2 for 3 passing for 35 yards and another score.
The Bison (6-0, 4-0) rolled past Pisgah 40-7 last week, overcoming a fumble on the second play of the game to take a 40-0 halftime advantage.
NSM’s defense limited Pisgah to just 32 yards in the first half.
The Bison finished with 453 yards of offense, including 373 yards rushing, to achieve their best start to a season in program history.
NSM has earned additional wins against Cedar Bluff, Tanner, Section, Ider and Woodville.
Fyffe maintains a 20-3 series lead against the Bison, having won the last 13 meetings, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Geraldine at Sylvania
The Sylvania Rams pursue their fourth-straight win as they host the Geraldine Bulldogs in a Class 3A Region 7 contest at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The game was among those rescheduled from Friday’s original kickoff date due to the potential impact of Hurricane Delta to northeast Alabama.
The Rams (5-2, 3-1) defeated Asbury 49-13 in Guntersville last week.
Keenan Wilbanks and Gareth Anderson scored two rushing touchdowns each as Sylvania held Asbury scoreless in the first half.
Wilbanks finished with 74 yards rushing and scored on each of his two carries, and Anderson added 44 yards on three carries. Brody Smith had one carry for 30 yards and completed 1 of 2 passes for 44 yards. Braiden Thomas finished with three carries for 78 yards.
Geraldine (4-2, 2-1) leads the series against Sylvania with a 30-29-3 record and has won the last two meetings.
Eight different ball carriers were used in the Bulldogs’ 48-7 homecoming victory against Brindlee Mountain last week.
Drew Fowler carried seven times for 72 yards and a touchdown, Zane Williams ran for 63 yards on seven carries with a touchdown and Anthony Baldwin added seven rushes for 57 yards and two scores for Geraldine.
Bo Harper threw for 53 yards, completing 4 of 5 passes with Troy Willoughby on the receiving end of two passes for 19 yards. Fowler had a catch for 19 yards and Baldwin added a 15-yard gain on one reception.
River Walling collected six tackles to lead Geraldine’s defense. Carlos Mann and Fowler finished with four tackles apiece and Jaxon Colvin made an interception.
Plainview at Collinsville
In a return to action following a bye week, Collinsville hosts Plainview for a Region 7 contest at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Panthers (4-2, 1-2) last played Sept. 25 at home against Section in a game of no record. Section served as a replacement opponent for Sand Rock after Sand Rock was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
Collinsville limited Section to 53 total yards, including 12 yards rushing, in a 28-0 win.
After punting on their first possession, the Panthers scored touchdowns on their next four possessions.
Collinsville’s Malachi Orr rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 32 yards and 8 yards. Luke Henderson had a 65-yard scoring run and Deon Winsley rushed for 61 yards and the final touchdown on a 22-yard run. Dalton Hughes rushed for 77 yards.
Collinsville did not attempt a pass.
The game was the second meeting of the year for the two teams, as Collinsville won the first game 7-0.
Plainview (5-1, 2-1) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 42-12 defeat to Fyffe.
Jathan Underwood led all Bears rushers with 79 yards on nine carries and Brody McCurdy scored two rushing touchdowns and finished with53 yards rushing on 10 attempts.
Collinsville leads the series 14-10-1, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Panthers have won the last two meetings with Plainview.
Valley Head at Coosa Christian
Riding a five-game win streak, the Valley Head Tigers travel to Coosa Christian for a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday in Gadsden.
Jordan Burt rushed for 219 yards on 16 carries with four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 49-13 win against Appalachian in a region contest last week. Bryson Morgan added 112 yards rushing on 11 carries with two scores and Eian Bain finished with 81 yards rushing on 10 carries with a touchdown.
Valley Head’s defensive performance held Appalachian scoreless until the fourth quarter. Noah Hulgan led the defensive effort with 10 tackles, while Luke Harrison and Roger McMahan finished with seven stops each. McMahan added three tackles for losses and Morgan added an interception.
The Tigers are averaging 33 points per game while surrendering 18 per contest.
Valley Head is 5-3 in games against Coosa Christian (2-4, 0-3), having won last year’s meeting 51-8 after taking three straight series losses, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Conquerors picked up a 28-19 win against Asbury last week to snap a three-game losing streak.
Coosa Christian averages 30 points per game and allows 41.
Pisgah at Ider
The Ider Hornets look to snap a six-game losing streak as they host the Pisgah Eagles in a Class 2A Region 7 contest at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hunter Robinson ran for 187 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown and Matthew Norman had 101 yards rushing on 18 attempts with a score in last week’s 14-12 loss to Victory Christian.
After surrendering a late touchdown, the Hornets (1-6, 0-3) were able to get back into scoring position as time ran out in a 14-12 loss.
Unable to find the end zone, the Ider’s Ben Smith attempted a field goal. The kick was blocked and the ball went to the Lions with 8 seconds remaining in the game. Victory Christian ran out the clock.
Ider was forced to forfeit region games against Tanner and Section due to COVID-19 concerns and nearly completed a second-half comeback against Valley Head on Sept. 25.
Pisgah (1-5, 1-2) has lost its last two games, the most recent being a 40-7 loss against North Sand Mountain last week.
The Eagles were held to 32 yards in the opening half, including only 3 yards rushing.
After opening the season with three straight losses, the Eagles earned their first victory, 42-40, against Whitesburg Christian in overtime Sept. 18.
Pisgah holds a 27-16-1 lead against Ider. The Hornets won 20-6 in last season’s meeting to snap an eight-game losing streak against Pisgah.
Crossville at Fairview
The Crossville Lions are still playing for their first win as they travel to the Fairview Aggies in a Class 5A Region 7 matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Aggies (5-1, 3-1) defeated Boaz 33-21 last week to improve their winning streak to three games. Their lone defeat came against undefeated Guntersville on Sept. 4.
Fairview averages 27 points per game and allows 20 per game.
The Aggies lead the series with Crossville 4-1, having won the last four meetings.
Crossville (0-6, 0-3) took a 35-27 loss against region foe West Point last week.
