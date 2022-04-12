Wildcats earn 16 first-place finishes at Albertville Invitational

The Fort Payne girls and boys track and field teams combined for 16 first-place finishes at the Albertville Invitational last Thursday.
The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega placed first with a 10:35.21 finish, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Arianna Johnson, Lennon Ibsen, Sophia Trammell and Lydie Varnadore finished second in 53.97.
Barboza placed first in the 800-meter run (2:28.89) and third in the 1600-meter run, and Jackson captured second place in the 1600-meter run (5:45.61).
In addition to helping the 4x100-meter relay team place second, Ibsen achieved first-place finishes in the long jump (15 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and the pole vault (11-6) and a second-place finish in the triple jump (34-8).
Varnadore won the 100-meter hurdles (18.35), was second in the high jump (4-8) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (53.44).
In the throwing events, Brylan Gray won the shot put with a 38-foot, 8-inch toss. She also placed fourth in the discus throw (84-10). Teammate Cooper Garrett placed third in the javelin throw (99-3) and fourth in the shot put (28-10) with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump (32-10 1/2).
On the boys’ side, Fort Payne swept the relay events with winning finishes. The 4x100-meter relay team consisted of Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill and Kobe King. The 4x800-meter relay team was Ian Norman, Samuel Moses, Pablo Rodriguez and Oliver Perea.
Sherrill was first in the 400-meter dash (52.65) and the triple jump (40-10), with Turner capturing a winning finish in the high jump (6-0) and adding a third-place finish in the long jump (19-3 1/2).
Ryder Griggs won the pole vaulting event with a 10-foot, 8-inch leap.
Highlighting Fort Payne’s efforts in the throwing events, Darrell Prater was first in the javelin throw (148-9), second in the discus throw (123-7) and fourth in the shot put (38-10).
Here are the complete results from Fort Payne’s participation in Albertville:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Sophia Trammell, fourth, 14.36
Arianna Johnson, eighth, 14.78
200-meter dash
Sophia Trammell, sixth, 30.29
400-meter dash
Kinsley Worthey, second, 1:06.61
Madison Wright, fourth, 1:06.71
Mollie Sanderson, fifth, 1:08.01
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 2:28.89
Abigail Vega, fourth, 2:38.85
Kyndal Hughes, sixth, 2:49.28
1600-meter run
Maddie Jackson, second, 5:45.61
Anahi Barboza, third, 5:49.44
Abigail Vega, seventh, 6:16.94
3200-meter run
Kyndal Hughes, first, 12:27.73
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 18.35
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, third, 53.44
4x100-meter relay
(Arianna Johnson, Lennon Ibsen, Sophia Trammell and Lydie Varnadore), second, 53.97
4x800-meter relay
(Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega), first, 10:35.21
High Jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-5
Lydie Varnadore, second, 4-8
Jordan Strogov, third, 4-8
Long Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 15-5 1/2
Triple Jump
Lennon Ibsen, second, 34-8
Aubrey Evans, third, 33-4 1/2
Cooper Garrett, fourth, 32-10 1/2
Pole Vault
Lennon Ibsen, first, 11-6
Discus
Brylan Gray, fourth, 84-10
Mariella Francisco Sebastian, sixth, 78-11
Mckenna Jackson, 18th, 49-3 1/2
Javelin
Cooper Garrett, third, 99-3
Bella Weaver, fourth, 97-3
Seagan Hill, 11th, 74-6
Shot Put
Brylan Gray, first, 38-8
Mckenna Jackson, third, 29-0
Cooper Garrett, fourth, 28-10
BOYS
100-meter dash
Skyler Cody, seventh, 12.11
Malik Turner, ninth, 12.18
Bennett Blanks, 12th, 12.25
200-meter dash
Owen Pettis, second, 23.42
Cooper Perea, fifth, 24.61
Connor Kinsley, 17th, 26.78
400-meter dash
Patrick Sherrill, first, 52.65
Owen Pettis, fourth, 53.68
Cooper Perea, seventh, 56.56
800-meter run
Ian Norman, third, 2:11.31
Samuel Moses, fourth, 2:17.42
Oliver Perea, sixth, 2:25.97
1600-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, second, 5:09.00
Samuel Moses, third, 5:10.64
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 14.85
300-meter hurdles
Ryder Griggs, third, 45.84
4x100-meter relay
(Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill and Kobe King), first, 44.90
4x800-meter relay
(Ian Norman, Samuel Moses, Pablo Rodriguez and Oliver Perea), first, 9:06.03
High Jump
Malik Turner, first, 6-0
Shaq Hawkins, second, 5-10
Long Jump
Shaq Hawkins, second, 19-8
Malik Turner, third, 19-3 1/2
Kobe King, fourth, 19-3 1/2
Triple Jump
Patrick Sherrill, first, 40-10
Kobe King, second, 39-10
Ryder Griggs, eighth, 35-5
Pole Vault
Ryder Griggs, first, 10-8
Discus
Darrell Prater, second, 123-7
Caden Kilgore, seventh, 110-8
Eli Frasier, 15th, 95-6
Javelin
Darrell Prater, first, 148-9
Carter Tinker, third, 133-6
Eli Frasier, 21st, 84-9
Shot Put
Caden Kilgore, third, 40-0
Darrell Prater, fourth, 38-10
Eli Frasier, seventh, 37-1
