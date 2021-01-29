Kenadie Lee had 23 points to lead Sylvania’s balanced scoring effort in an 82-75 victory against the Ider Hornets in a triple-overtime marathon in Ider on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (19-9) led 30-26 at halftime and 40-32 at the end of the third period before Sylvania (21-6) rallied to tie the game at 54 and force overtime.
Ambriel Stopyak scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and Leianna Currie (15 points) and Lee each contributed four points during the stretch for the Rams.
Lee scored 10 points across the three overtime periods and Currie scored seven points during the extra time. Kylie Moree finished with 10 points for Sylvania.
Ider’s Kaleigh Carson finished with a game-high 29 points and Makinley Traylor chipped in 16 points.
Carson hit four of the Hornets’ 11 3-pointers, scoring 12 points in overtime.
Geraldine 61, Valley Head 42:
Carlie Johnson and Gracey Johnson each scored 13 points to help Geraldine overcome an early deficit and beat Valley Head 61-42 at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs trailed 16-8 after one quarter of play before outscoring Valley Head 22-9 to close the half with a 30-25 lead.
Seven points from Carlie Johnson in the third quarter helped Geraldine carry a 46-37 advantage into the final period.
Jenna McKenzie and Lydia Crane led the Tigers with 11 points apiece.
Collinsville 66, Skyline 51:
Emma Terrell sank five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the Collinsville Panthers past the Skyline Vikings at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Terrell scored 13 first-quarter points to help the Panthers (21-4) take a 24-12 lead. They led 42-19 at intermission and 59-33 heading into the final period.
Collinsville’s Tyla Tatum scored 13 points, Olivia Akins added 11 points, Caroline Brannon had eight points and Hadley Hamilton seven points.
Gracie Stucky paced the Vikings with 20 points, Kenzie Manning scored 16 and Gracie Rowell added eight points.
