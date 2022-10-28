 Skip to main content
Plainview finishes as 3A state runner-up; Geraldine, Fyffe close in opening round
PREP VOLLEYBALL
FINAL SERVES

No. 2-ranked Plainview made things tough for No. 7 Prattville Christian Academy in the fourth set of the AHSAA Class 3A state championship match, but the Panthers’ 2-1 set advantage was enough to defeat Plainview 3-1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22) at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham on Thursday morning.

The Bears, led by head coach Kaci Kirk, finished as the 3A state runner-ups with a 63-12 overall record. They downed Houston Academy 3-0 in the opening round and topped St. Luke’s Episcopal 3-1 in the semifinal round at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday.

