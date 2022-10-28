Plainview finishes as 3A state runner-up; Geraldine, Fyffe close in opening round

No. 2-ranked Plainview made things tough for No. 7 Prattville Christian Academy in the fourth set of the AHSAA Class 3A state championship match, but the Panthers’ 2-1 set advantage was enough to defeat Plainview 3-1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22) at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham on Thursday morning.
The Bears, led by head coach Kaci Kirk, finished as the 3A state runner-ups with a 63-12 overall record. They downed Houston Academy 3-0 in the opening round and topped St. Luke’s Episcopal 3-1 in the semifinal round at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday.
In Thursday’s championship match, Plainview’s Jocelyn Hatfield amassed 12 kills, nine digs and two aces, and Saydi Jackson contributed 10 kills and four digs. Aubriella Hairston and Faith Odom chipped in eight kills apiece. Kami Sanders posted seven kills with five digs and four aces, as Ali Price registered 26 assists and 16 digs. Kinsley Martin finished with 19 assists and seven digs, and Abby McGee had 20 digs.
Hatfield and Jackson represented the Bears on the 3A All-Tournament Team. Prattville’s Hannah Jones garnered MVP honors, with teammates Coco Thomas and Baylee Rogers joining her on the all-tournament squad, along with Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook.
Jones paced the Panthers (38-19) with 30 kills and 17 digs. Thomas added 15 kills and Rogers collected 44 assists with 16 digs, five aces and three kills.
Prattville downed Ohatchee 3-2 in the semifinal round Wednesday and ended Geraldine’s season in a 3-2 (12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 11-25, 15-13) victory in the opening round earlier Wednesday.
The Bulldogs, led by head coach Renee Bearden, wrapped the 2022 season with a 32-17 overall record.
In the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Tuesday, Fyffe fell 3-0 to Bayshore Christian.
Kirby Coots finished with seven kills and four blocks, and Emma Twilley added 12 digs and five kills for the Red Devils (21-18), led by head coach Avery Collins. Maggie Pitts had seven digs and Livia Cowart chipped in 11 assists and six digs.
Bayshore closed with a 3-0 loss to Pleasant Valley in the semifinal round. Donoho beat Pleasant Valley 3-1 for the 2A state title Wednesday.
